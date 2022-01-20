ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Suspended Georgia sheriff’s deputy resigns over Facebook comment about Ahmaud Arbery

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WNhr_0dr8qc1q00

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia who was suspended after making a comment on a social media post has now resigned.

Deputy Paul Urhahn posted a comment on a Facebook post discussing the sentencing of the three men convicted of Arbery’s murder. On the post, Urhahn commented: “That criminal arbery still got the death penalty though,” WSB reported.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael, as well as their neighbor William Bryan, were sentenced to prison on Jan. 7 for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, as we previously reported. Arbery was shot and killed while he was out jogging by the three men who suspected him of burglarizing a home in the area.

The comment was deleted, but screenshots were shared widely, and the sheriff’s office ultimately determined Urhahn had violated departmental policy and was suspended pending termination, WSB reported.

Though he could have appealed the decision, Urhahn resigned, WSB reported. In his resignation letter, Urhahn said, “during my off-duty time while exercising my Constitutional Rights to Free Speech, a very unfortunate series of events occurred, and the manner in which they were handled, is something I cannot support. After deep consideration, I cannot continue as a member of this team and organization. To continue to do so would be against who I am and what I believe,” WGXA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

3 wounded in shooting outside Waffle House in northern Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House early Sunday in northern Tennessee, authorities said. One man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital and was in critical but stable condition, WZTV-TV reported. Two other people who were wounded drove or were taken to area hospitals, the television station reported. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening, police said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WGAU

Texas woman accused of trying to buy another woman’s child at Walmart

CROCKETT, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of attempting to buy another woman’s child while they were in a self-checkout line at Walmart, authorities said. Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, of Crockett, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony, The Messenger of Marshall reported. She was booked into the Houston County Jail and was released Thursday after posting $50,000 bail, according to KPRC-TV.
CROCKETT, TX
WGAU

Stray bullet kills sleeping UK astrophysicist Matthew Willson in Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A British astrophysicist visiting the United States was killed Jan. 16 by a stray bullet that struck him as he lay in bed. Police confirmed the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. and that Matthew Willson, who was visiting his girlfriend in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, died of a single gunshot wound to the head after being transported to an area hospital, WSB-TV reported.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Texas deputy fatally shot during traffic stop in Houston

HOUSTON — A Texas deputy was fatally shot early Sunday during a traffic stop in southwest Houston, authorities said. Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot and the gunman fled the scene, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said during a news conference. Galloway, who served in the Precinct...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Houston County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

Youth's overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — The death of a 13-year-old student who apparently overdosed on fentanyl at his Connecticut school has drawn renewed pleas for schools to stock the opioid antidote naloxone, as well as for training of both staffers and children on how to recognize and respond to overdoses.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#What I Believe#Wsb#Wgxa#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Video shows struggle that preceded restrained teen's death

WICHITA, Kan. — (AP) — Surveillance video shows a Black 17-year-old struggling with staff at a Wichita juvenile center last fall before he died after he was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes. Sedgwick County released 18 video clips late Friday afternoon of what happened before Cedric...
WICHITA, KS
WGAU

Feds seize more than 1 ton of marijuana at Michigan port

PORT HURON, Mich. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 2,027 pounds of suspected marijuana at the Blue Water Bridge at Michigan’s Port Huron on Thursday night. According to a news release, officers intercepted an inbound commercial shipment of food items en route to Columbus,...
PORT HURON, MI
WGAU

Texas special agent dies in crash near Mexican border, officials say

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety died Friday after crashing near the border of Mexico, the agency said Saturday. Anthony Salas, 37, who had been with the department since 2013, was working a “tactical” operation with U.S. Border Patrol agents, the DPS said in a news release.
EAGLE PASS, TX
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
48K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy