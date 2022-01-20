ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

SPOTTED: Nestle Sensations Kellogg’s Froot Loops Cereal Flavored Milk

By Marvo
theimpulsivebuy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas Toucan Sam ever gotten milk up his beak? I’m looking at the image on the bottle...

www.theimpulsivebuy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

Oreo Is Debuting Rich New Flavor For Its 110th Birthday

Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday this year, and the brand is giving us a gift to celebrate. How kind!. Nothing says “Happy Birthday” like a big chocolate cake, so Oreo has combined its flavors with that festive dessert to create Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake cookies. The new cookies are the first limited-edition Oreo to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The creme filling features two layers: the signature creme filled with sprinkles, plus a rich chocolate cake-flavored creme.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kellogg#Cereal#Food Drink
geekspin

McDonald’s now offers a spicy and meaty ice cream

McDonald’s dessert lineup has just gotten quirkier. According to Chew Boom, McDonald’s Thailand has recently added Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream to its menu. Available through April 5th at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Thailand, the unique frozen treat features the fast-food giant’s signature vanilla soft serve topped with chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss. The eccentric flavor combination reportedly allots for “a rich, spicy, and meaty” ice cream experience that customers will want to try again.
RESTAURANTS
Bakery and Snacks

Kellogg’s responds to Mexican breakfast cereal seizure

Following the seizure of some of its cereals in Mexico over alleged contravention of the country's marketing laws, Kellogg’s told BakeryandSnacks it is still committed to wholesome, affordable food for Mexican consumers – no matter what age. Earlier today, this site reported that Mexican officials had seized 388,000...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

Coca-Cola Debuts New Flavor and Can Designs

This week, Coca-Cola launched a brand new Coffee Mocha flavor, a tasty addition to the already available Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel varieties. The latest innovations at Coca-Cola don't just stop at a new flavor, as bold, modern aesthetics highlight the vibrant new cans that can be seen across Coca-Cola's Flavors products.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHOCOLATE CHERRY OREO BALLS

Chocolate Cherry Oreo Balls made with just 5 ingredients for the perfect easy dessert! These little no bake truffles are simply made with Oreo cookies and cherry pie filling. We love Oreo balls. The traditional Oreo ball recipe only has 3 ingredients and is one of the easiest and yummiest treats to make. It is very easy to modify this recipe and come up with all kinds of creations to fit every holiday or special occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
drugstorenews.com

Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain mashes up fruits, vegetables

Kellogg’s is looking to help make snacking on fruits and vegetables a whole lot more enjoyable for children. To do just that, the Battle Creek, Mich.-based company is rolling out not one, but three new flavor mashups from its Nutri-Grain brand. Kellogg’s, Little Debbie bring Cosmic Brownies to breakfast...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
theimpulsivebuy.com

SPOTTED: Post Pebbles Shake Ups Cereal Snack Mixes

The red bag throws me off. I keep thinking it’s supposed to have Fruity Pebbles in it. (Spotted by Sarah D at Marc’s.) This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use...
FOOD & DRINKS
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Caffeinated Cereal Is No Java Jive

Timothy Kieborz talks really fast. Perhaps because he’s been eating Espress-Os, the caffeine-infused breakfast cereal he invented a few years back. “I wanted something that was dark-coffee based and gave you the good flavor of coffee but also the morning satisfaction of cereal,” he says, quickly and rather breathlessly. “And it had to be in the shape of an O.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KEYT

Mexico seizes 380,000 boxes of Kellogg’s cereal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico wants to improve children’s diets, so it seized 380,000 boxes of Corn Flakes, Special K and other Kellogg’s cereal, claiming the boxes had cartoon drawings on them. While Cornflakes are clearly not the worst thing Mexican children eat, recently enacted laws prohibit food companies from using marketing tactics that might appeal to children, like cartoons or mascots. Mexico’s consumer protection agency also claimed Friday the cereal boxes did not clearly state nutritional values like calories, fats, salt or sugar, or didn’t have the warning signs for levels of those ingredients that are considered excessive. Kellogg’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Talenti's New Flavors Are Like Cocktails In A Jar

When Talenti arrived in the U.S. (from Argentina) in the form of a Dallas, Texas-based stand-alone gelateria in 2003, it quickly established itself as a top source for authentic, artisan-crafted gelato. (Quick refresher: Gelato is a velvety-textured intensely flavored frozen, churned dessert made from "more milk and less cream" than ice cream, per the Talenti website's FAQ.) Today, Talenti, which became a member of the Unilever product portfolio in 2014, is widely distributed and comes in dozens of flavors.
DALLAS, TX
theimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate

Having previously released Mint + Dark Chocolate and Mocha + Chocolate varieties, Kit Kat Duos now introduces a third dynamic Duo of the candy bar aisle: Strawberry + Dark Chocolate. This addition to the line is described as “crisp wafers in strawberry-flavored crème and dark chocolate.” While the bar will be available in standard size wherever Kit Kats are sold, I recently found a King Size version at my local GetGo.
FOOD & DRINKS
theimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: KFC Beyond Fried Chicken Nuggets

I am still shocked by how ubiquitous meatless has become, especially at fast food restaurants. As the quality of meatless proteins has improved, the cost has also come down enough to make it more commercially viable. Plus, with the social media popularity of #MeatlessMonday, you’ve got a lot more people seeking out a meatless option when going through the drive-thru. KFC recently rolled out its entry into the meatless market: Beyond Fried Chicken Nuggets.
RESTAURANTS
crossroadstoday.com

Would you eat it? Rockets offer hot dog with Froot Loops on it

Because food fusions are a thing these days, you might want to know about a Frankenstein-type dish that the Rockets are offering. Come for the mashup, stay for whether the ABC13 team would eat it. THE-CNN-WIRE ™ & © 2022 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy