ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billy Strings Discusses Video for Grammy-Nominated ‘Love and Regret’

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3b8S_0dr8o7aa00

Billy Strings grabbed his first Grammy Award in March of last year. His record Home brought him a trophy for Best Bluegrass Album. This year, he’s up for two more. His latest release, Renewal is up for Bluegrass Album of the Year. Additionally, the track “Love and Regret” is up for Best American Roots Performance.

Earlier today, Billy Strings released a video for the Grammy-nominated tune. It’s a cinematic clip that couples perfectly with his lyrical storytelling. Thursday, Strings talked to CMT about the video and the song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CtktWSXhSM

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billy Strings – Love And Regret (Official Music Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CtktWSXhSM)

“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings said, “Is about a man who has messed things up with his lover. So, while he’s not thinking straight he runs off to be alone in the woods and dwells on the past. It’s kind of a literal song, so I think the video just follows that vibe.”

In the video, we see a couple meet, fall in love, and fall apart. Then, the man sees his ex hanging out at a bar with Billy Strings and his pals. While they’re distracted, he steals Billy’s ’66 Chevelle and drives it down to the river.

Billy Strings Added Personal Touches to ‘Love and Regret’

The car in the video actually belongs to Billy Strings. Those who follow his Instagram have seen him post about it before. In fact, he spent a good portion of 2020 under the hood of the car he affectionately calls Bluebell. “I love that car,” he told CMT, “I’m glad she made a little cameo.”

If you watch the video, you’ll notice that everyone in the bar scene seems to be having a good time. They were. Stings said that after they finished shooting at that location, everyone just kept hanging out.

Overall, Billy Strings said, “I felt like we did a pretty good job of creating a visual representation of the song.” He also thanked the actors, director, and everyone else who helped to bring the video to life. “I appreciate everything everyone does to help spread the word about our music.”

Down by the River…

Billy Strings revealed a little something about himself in the song. Rivers hold a special place in his heart. Sure, he’s an avid angler, but it goes deeper than that. For him, it’s a place of solace. Strings touched on this in the song “Meet Me at the Creek” as well. In his interview with CMT, Strings talked a little about his connection to the river.

“When I was younger and things were bad, I used to go sit by the river and just listen to the sound of it,” he told CMT. He added that he would spend that time, “…wishing I was one of them floating leaves being taken far away.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’: What Is Chumlee’s Net Worth?

Ever since the show got off the ground, Pawn Stars funnyman Austin Chumlee Russell has been there. And, it’s made him a lot of money. Before the show started on History Channel, Chumlee was just a pawnshop employee. Now, he is not just a reality TV star, but also a businessman. The last 10+ years have been very good to him. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chumlee is worth $5 million.
CELEBRITIES
countryfancast.com

Billy Currington People Are Crazy (Music Video and Lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Billy Currington "People Are Crazy" music video that is the most popular video of his entire career. . . . The Billy Currington People Are Crazy song was was released in March 2009 as the second single from Currington’s 2008 album “Little Bit of Everything”. The song became Currington’s third number one hit on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
GreenwichTime

Molly Tuttle Recruits Margo Price, Billy Strings for New Album ‘Crooked Tree’

Molly Tuttle showcases some of her bluegrass chops in a new performance video for “Crooked Tree,” the title track of the singer-guitarist’s new album. Set for release April 1, the project will mark Tuttle’s Nonesuch Records debut and feature contributions from Margo Price, Billy Strings, and Sierra Hull.
MUSIC
CMT

CMT PREMIERE: Billy Strings Turns “Love and Regret” Into Sonic Portrait

Billy Strings says his Grammy-nominated “Love and Regret” is a “portrait in words.” The video takes its cues from the song. “(It’s) about a man who has messed things up with his lover,” Strings said. “So while he’s not thinking straight, he runs off to be alone in the woods and dwells on the past. It’s kind of a literal song, so I think the video just follows that vibe.”
MUSIC
relix

Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Herbie Hancock, Billy Strings, The War on Drugs, Jack Antonoff, Lord Huron and More Confirmed for Bonnaroo 2022

It’s been over two years since music has echoed throughout the grounds of Bonnaroo’s farm in Manchester, Tenn. Despite the setbacks from the pandemic in 2020 and a hurricane washing away a year’s worth of work in 2021, the festival stands strong, ready to give fans a truly unique experience.
MANCHESTER, TN
hennemusic.com

Jack White premieres Love Is Selfish video

Jack White is premiering a video for his latest single, “Love Is Selfish.”. The guitarist directed the clip for the song, which will appear on his forthcoming album, “Entering Heaven Alive”; due July 22, it will follow “Fear Of The Dawn” as the second of two releases due this year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Grammy#Chevelle
Outsider.com

Tonga Volcano Eruption: See How the Shockwave Impacted North Carolina

A massive volcano eruption in the South Pacific sent shockwaves thousands of miles away. And one study of where the aftershocks hit is on display on a map of North Carolina. On Saturday, the massive volcano – which lays underwater – violently erupted, causing tsunami warnings across the ocean to the west coast of the United States. But several states felt the aftershocks of the event. This includes North Carolina.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Is Parker in Trouble of Losing Position With the Team?

Gary Cole just joined NCIS as Alden Parker, and some fans are worried we’re going to lose him already. Cole joined the series to play the former FBI Agent turned NCIS Special Agent in charge at the beginning of this season. Despite the fact that he joined the show to fill the impossible shoes of since departed Mark Harmon, fans have really taken a liking to him.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Alice Cooper remembers close friend Meat Loaf in touching tribute

Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in rock n roll” following his death aged 74.The American singer died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.Cooper, 73, and the Bat Out Of Hell singer starred together in 1980 film Roadie.In a tribute, Cooper hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” adding: “And he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around.“He just felt like a best friend to...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Shares Heartwarming Photo With Family After Wedding

Courtesy of the newlyweds, Alaskan Bush People fans now have an adorable look at Bear, Raiven, and their son, River, during the Brown wedding. In a pair of Instagram posts, Bear Brown is keeping Alaskan Bush People fans up to date on his life. And it’s exciting times for the reality star, too, as he’s now a married man! The long-awaited union of Bear Brown and Raiven Adams took place on January 16, 2021, and Bear seems over the moon.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

374K+
Followers
38K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy