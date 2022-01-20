ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dolly Parton Celebrates Turning 76 ‘Just Hangin’ Out’ In ‘Birthday Suit’ With Throwback Photo

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCLmV_0dr8nmSn00

On Wednesday, January 19, Dolly Parton turned 76, marking another year as a singer-songwriter with over 100 million records sold worldwide. So, how does a sensation such as Parton celebrate this birthday in particular? With a stylish throwback photo and some humor.

Parton took to social media on the big day to share a photo of herself wearing a vibrant, silky pink suit with darker magenta lace and strings of beads hanging across the front. Long, matching earrings are visible under her hair, which is much shorter in the picture of the country star.

Dolly Parton celebrates 76 in a simple way

The Wednesday post is captioned, “Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit!” and has attracted over 300k likes from her 4.7 million followers by time of writing, as well as over 9,000 comments wishing Parton a happy birthday as she turns 76.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5Fi1_0dr8nmSn00
Scent Beauty, known for providing scents associated with a handful of celebrities, offered a deal for the occasion / Instagram screenshot

But the well-wishes extend beyond her post and the responses. On the same day, the perfume brand Scent Beauty shared a post offering a free Dolly-inspired fragrance specifically for when Parton turned 76. Parton shared the post to her Stories. On top of basking in the birthday fun, Parton has also been promoting her album Run, Rose, Run, along with the book she worked on with James Patterson.

Everyone has reason to celebrate Dolly Parton as she turns 76

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton share more than careers in music; Parton is godmother to Cyrus, whose father is country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus. On Wednesday, she too celebrated Parton’s birthday at 76 with a post of her own. “One of the many invaluable lessons learned from @dollyparton,” she wrote. “Happy Birthday Aunt Dolly!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329fXb_0dr8nmSn00
Dolly Parton is celebrating not just turning 76 but the releaase of a new album and book / Dolly Parton on Instagram

The accompanying clip is from Hannah Montana, where Parton plays the aunt to Cyrus’s character. The two are sitting together when suddenly a phone rings…from Parton’s hair. Cyrus mentions this questioningly, and Parton explains that when a person wears pants as tight as she does, her famously big hair acts as a replacement pocket for her phone. Duly noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052FRk_0dr8nmSn00
Wishing Dolly Parton a happy birthday / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Comments / 4

Related
DoYouRemember?

On Her 76th Birthday, Dolly Parton Is A Tale Of Building Success From The Ground Up

She’s worked 9 to 5 through some rockin’ years and today, on her 76th birthday, Dolly Parton is still the quintessential example of starting at humble beginnings and doing nothing but climbing. It’s the dream young hopefuls have all heard, the one people travel the globe to realize, and Parton is the role model showing that putting in the work yields respectable results. Ultimately, her life is actually an important lesson for anyone who might feel discouraged as the world grinds on around them.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
James Patterson
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Shows Off Her ‘Shine’ in Stunning Photo

For most of us, the thought of Dolly Parton brings a long list of things to mind. However, there are two that stand out above the rest – her immense talent and her impeccable style. It doesn’t matter what era she’s in, Dolly shines. She has an uncanny ability to take whatever is in fashion at the time, combine it with her own style, and create something utterly stunning. She’s been doing it since the fifties.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth?

With a career spanning over four decades, Dolly Parton has made a name for herself entertaining the world with her music, movies and theme park. Best known for the iconic songs...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Hannah Montana#Dollyparton
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton's Siblings: Then & Now

Dolly Rebecca Parton has been open about her tough upbringing. She even made film, Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors, inspired by her experiences. Growing up in a house filled with children in a one-room cabin in the foothills of the Appalachian mountains is no picnic. Despite having close to nothing, the country star was raised by parents Avie Lee and Robert Lee Parton learning to sing in the church and followed her dreams by hitting the Nashville music scene at the age of 13 with her first performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Inspiring millions with her rags to riches journey, Dolly Parton has become a rhinestone clad national treasure.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Shares Birthday Wishes for Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is celebrating another year around the sun. That’s right! The country legend turned 76-years-old today. In order to celebrate the special day, some of Dolly’s friends are sending thoughtful birthday wishes her way. For instance, Reba McEntire shared a message to her country music icon counterpart.
CELEBRITIES
mediafeed.org

Watch Dolly Parton shut down Barbara Walters with style & grace

Dolly Parton has long been someone to admire. Her talent, her charity work, her kindness and intelligence (not to mention she has written some of the greatest songs of our collective experience) have all made her the point of much admiration, and deservedly so. But not everyone over the years...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton's Sister Rachel Starred in a '9 to 5' Sitcom in the '80s

Dolly Parton is a globally recognized singer-songwriter, actor and philanthropist, but she's not the only artist in the family. As Dolly fans know, talent runs deep in the Parton crew. Her sister Stella is an actor and country singer who scored a hit in the '70s with "I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight," brothers Randy and Floyd were both talented songwriters and Dolly's sister Rachel Ann George (formerly Rachel Dennison), the youngest of the Parton siblings, is a singer and actor who's performed alongside her famous sister and even played a role that Parton originated in the smash hit film 9 to 5.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NYLON

Watch Miley & Noah Cyrus Belt Out Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'

Amidst the wardrobe malfunctions, slightly cringe Will Smith covers, and ill-conceived resolutions, this Friday’s revamped, millennial-focused NBC-Does-New-Years-Eve special featured one really special moment that seemed to soar above the others. Approximately twenty minutes before the clock struck midnight, ushering us all from one crazy year into what is sure to be an even crazier one, co-host Miley Cyrus brought out her “baby sister,” fellow singer Noah Cyrus, for a delightful cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”
CELEBRITIES
kfdi.com

Dolly Parton pays tribute to the late Betty White

Dolly Parton took to social media to pay tribute to Betty White, who died on Friday morning (Dec. 31) at the age of 99. In a post on Saturday morning (Jan. 1) on Twitter, Parton says White “will live forever.” She tweeted: “While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing. Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after. I will always love her as we all will!” The feeling was mutual. In a 2010 interview, White revealed that she was a country music fan, adding that Parton’s “9 to 5” was one of her favorite songs. Said Betty: “I like Dolly’s whole approach to life with ongoing and uplifting songs. I never met Dolly but everything I ever heard about her she was a great gal to know and you could kind of get it in her music and her voice and her approach to lyrics.”
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

11 Things You Didn't Know About Dolly Parton

Dolly Rebecca Parton is an American icon and one of the greatest (and most successful) country singer-songwriters of all time. From her colorful outfits to her big blonde hair, the country star is impossible not to love. Here are 12 things you might not have known about the country queen.
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
6K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy