Current ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Would Love To Host The Game Show

DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
Amy Schneider continues her winning streak on Jeopardy! She just surpassed James Holzhauer for the third-longest streak on the show and is still going strong. Amy was asked if she would consider hosting the show once her time as a contestant has come to an end. Of course, former champion Ken Jennings is currently a host, so it is possible!

Amy said she would definitely consider it but she doesn’t know if she would be a good fit or not. She explained, “It would certainly be a cool experience. It’s a lot harder than it looks. Whether I’d actually even be good at it, I don’t know … But yeah, I’d certainly consider it if somebody asked.”

Amy Schneider would consider becoming the host of ‘Jeopardy!’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhBp1_0dr8nWI300
Amy Schneider / Sony Pictures Television

The long-running game show has had a very difficult time replacing longtime host Alex Trebek after he passed away in 2020. After a series of guest hosts, executive producer Mike Richards was chosen as the new host. However, offensive comments and actions from his past resurfaced and he promptly quit as both the host and producer on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyDBC_0dr8nWI300
Amy Schneider / Sony Pictures Television

Right now, Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik are switching off on hosting duties until a new permanent host is chosen. Perhaps Amy will get her chance someday! After all, she made history by becoming the most successful transgender contestant on Jeopardy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GyH1b_0dr8nWI300
Amy Schneider – Jeopardy! Contestant Credit: Courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc. Sony Pictures Television

She added, “Hopefully I can send a positive message to the nerdy trans girl who wants to be on the show too. I am from Ohio where the only trans people I thought of were drag queens or prostitutes. Seeing other trans women in a good spotlight inspired me to not be afraid of trying to compete in the thing I have always loved.”

Would you like to see Amy try her hand at becoming the host of the show?

Pride Source

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Tied For Second Place for Most Consecutive Wins, Talks Trans Visibility

Her streak continues. Dayton, Ohio native Amy Schneider, the first trans person to qualify for the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, is now tied for second place for most consecutive wins on the popular game show. So far, she has won 38 games — the same as last year’s runaway champ Matt Amodio — and secured $1,307,200 in total earnings. If she wins Monday’s game she will bump Amodio to third and stand alone in second place.
DoYouRemember?

