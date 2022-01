The philanthropist wanted to invest in artists who told their own stories related to the social justice movement.When the social justice movement exploded in 2020 upon the killing of George Floyd by a policeman, and companies and individuals leaped into action to help the cause of Black people, Jordan Schnitzer wanted to be part of the solution. The Portland philanthropist and businessman established the $150,000 Black Lives Matter Artist Grant Program in July 2020. Each of the three universities that housed Schnitzer museums — Oregon, Portland State, Washington State — offered $2,500 each to 20 artists to make work that...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO