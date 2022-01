Senior captain Marissa Ricardo and the T-Birds won two of their three games last week to improve to 8-4 on the year. (File photo by Kelley Fryer/The Sound) The North Branford girls’ basketball team played three road games last week and notched two victories to move to 8-4 for the winter season. The T-Birds took a defeat to East Haven before scoring wins over Branford and Hale-Ray in recent play.

NORTH BRANFORD, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO