ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Structure Fire in the 700 Block of Chicago Avenue

Naperville, Illinois
Naperville, Illinois
 6 days ago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — At 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received a call from a passerby reporting flames coming from a single-family residence located in the 700 block of Chicago Ave. Naperville 911(PSAP) dispatched a general alarm assignment consisting of 10 pieces of fire apparatus and 24 personnel including an incident commander and incident safety officer to the reported address.

At 2:38 a.m., the first vehicle arrived on the scene and found the residence engulfed in a large volume of fire. While advancing hose lines, crews discovered the first floor had partially collapsed into the basement. A defensive stance was taken, and crews began attacking the fire from the exterior of the home. Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down, fire crews carefully made their way inside to extinguish the remaining hotspots. At 3:01 a.m., the fire was deemed under control. Fire companies remained on the scene another hour extinguishing hotspots.

There was no one home at the time of the fire. Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Naperville Police, Naperville Electric and Nicor. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Naperville Fire Department fire investigation team. There were no civilian injuries. One firefighter suffered a minor injury. They were treated on the scene and released. The building was deemed to be uninhabitable by the Naperville Transportation, Engineering, and Development Team. The fire is estimated to have caused over $600,000 in damages.

About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving city consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The city is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The city’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Naperville, Illinois

Naperville Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

At approximately 7:30 a.m. today, Jan. 18, 2022, Naperville Police Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Crab Apple Court for a report of a domestic incident. Based on the information initially received, officers set up a perimeter around the residence and members from the Naperville Police Department Special Response and Crisis Negotiation teams responded.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, Illinois

Firefighters Battle Deck Blaze in 30w100 Block of Claymore Lane

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — At 07:07 a.m. on Wednesday January 12, Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received a call for the structure fire at a single-family residence in the 30w100 block of Claymore Lane. Naperville 911(PSAP) dispatched a general alarm assignment consisting of 10 pieces of fire apparatus and 24 personnel including an Incident Commander and Incident Safety Officer to the reported address.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, Illinois

Municipal Center, Public Safety Campus Reopening to the Public on Jan. 13

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville’s Municipal Center and Public Safety Campus will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. Members of the public who feel more comfortable doing business with the City online are encouraged to continue to do so. The public can use the City’s online help center at https://napervilleil.mycusthelp.com/webapp or call (630) 420-6111 to be connected to the appropriate department. Contact information for City departments is available at www.naperville.il.us/contact-us/.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, Illinois

City Buildings to Close to Public as Precaution During COVID Surge

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville’s Public Safety Campus will close to the public on Monday, Jan. 3, and the City’s Municipal Center will close on Wednesday, Jan. 5, as a safety precaution during the current COVID-19 surge affecting the region. The building closures are expected to last until Monday, Jan. 17, with the Municipal Center opening briefly for the Jan. 5 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The building will open for the 7 p.m. meeting at 6:30 p.m. and close after the meeting concludes.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, Illinois

Naperville, Illinois

67
Followers
141
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Naperville is a city in DuPage and Will counties in the U.S. state of Illinois and a suburb of Chicago. Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville was founded in 1831 and developed into the third-largest city in Illinois. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 141,853, which was estimated to have increased to 148,449 by 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy