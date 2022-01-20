Structure Fire in the 700 Block of Chicago Avenue

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — At 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received a call from a passerby reporting flames coming from a single-family residence located in the 700 block of Chicago Ave. Naperville 911(PSAP) dispatched a general alarm assignment consisting of 10 pieces of fire apparatus and 24 personnel including an incident commander and incident safety officer to the reported address.

At 2:38 a.m., the first vehicle arrived on the scene and found the residence engulfed in a large volume of fire. While advancing hose lines, crews discovered the first floor had partially collapsed into the basement. A defensive stance was taken, and crews began attacking the fire from the exterior of the home. Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down, fire crews carefully made their way inside to extinguish the remaining hotspots. At 3:01 a.m., the fire was deemed under control. Fire companies remained on the scene another hour extinguishing hotspots.

There was no one home at the time of the fire. Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Naperville Police, Naperville Electric and Nicor. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Naperville Fire Department fire investigation team. There were no civilian injuries. One firefighter suffered a minor injury. They were treated on the scene and released. The building was deemed to be uninhabitable by the Naperville Transportation, Engineering, and Development Team. The fire is estimated to have caused over $600,000 in damages.

About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving city consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The city is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The city’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.