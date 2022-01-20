ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Traditional Water Management Practices in Pakistan Threatened by Climate Change and Globalization

By Lily Roberts
Columbia University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a northern region of Pakistan, a landscape marked by snow-capped mountains and glaciers, Indigenous customs used to access meltwater have long enabled subsistence. The people of the Hunza Valley (the Hunzakutz) once solely depended on the land and its natural resources, with glacial meltwater forming a principal connection between communities...

news.climate.columbia.edu

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

5 ways climate change increases the threat of tsunamis, from collapsing ice shelves to sea level rise

The enormous eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, triggered a tsunami that reached countries all around the Pacific rim, even causing a disastrous oil spill along 21 beaches in Peru. In Tonga, waves about 2 metres high were recorded before the sea level gauge failed, and waves of up to 15m hit the west coasts of Tongatapu Islands, ‘Eua, and Ha’apai Islands. Volcanic activity could continue for weeks or months, but it’s hard to predict if or when there’ll be another such powerful eruption. Most tsunamis are caused by earthquakes, but a significant percentage (about 15%) are...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Could Ethiopia’s ‘false banana’ be a wonder crop in face of the climate crisis?

The climate crisis, exacerbated by the Covid pandemic, has increased food insecurity for millions of people, particularly in the Global South.The United Nations warns that over the next 30 years, food supply and food security will be severely threatened if more is not done to tackle global heating, and crops’ vulnerability to increasing extremes such as prolonged droughts, heatwaves, flash-flooding and insect infestations. For example, global yields of both maize and wheat are projected to significantly decline due to climate impacts caused by emissions from fossil-fuel burning. In Africa and Central America, nearly 950 million metric tonnes of maize is...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationCanada

What is a climate stress test? A sustainable finance expert explains

Imagine this: You take out a mortgage to purchase your dream home. But the rate you were quoted has expired, and when you go to renew it you find there’s been a major hike in interest rates. With this new rate, you are no longer able to afford your monthly payments. How do you avoid this nightmare situation? The answer is a stress test. In the simplest terms, a stress test helps individuals and institutions mitigate risk and make better decisions by playing out big economic shocks — like a major jump in interest rates or a global pandemic — to...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Change#Water Management#Pakistan#Water Resources#Environmental Humanities#Lanzhou University#Himalayan
The Independent

Climate, COVID, China: Takeaways from online Davos event

Government and business leaders have urged cooperation on the world's biggest issues — climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery — at the World Economic Forum s virtual gathering.Speeches and discussions from the likes of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres moved online this week after COVID-19 concerns delayed the forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Critics regularly fault the Davos event for hosting elites touting high-minded but often empty goals deemed out of touch with regular people.As usual, big ideas were debated, but no concrete deals emerged. The forum announced Friday that it...
WORLD
Columbia University

Lisa Goddard: Led Global Efforts to Advance Near-Term Climate Forecasting

Over the course of more than 25 years, atmospheric and ocean scientist Lisa Goddard was at the forefront of developing methods to forecast regional climate trends from several weeks to several years out. She worked at understanding the interplay of short-term natural variability with long-term climate change. During decades at Columbia University’s International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI), which she eventually directed, she worked with governments and nonprofits in dozens of developing countries to apply these increasingly sophisticated forecasts to practical decisions in agriculture, public health, emergency planning and energy production. Her work extended to bolstering the climate expertise of scientists in many countries, and their ability to advise government authorities.
ENVIRONMENT
Missoulian

Beavers offer lessons about managing water in a changing climate

It’s no accident that both the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the California Institute of Technology claim the beaver (Castor canadensis) as their mascots. Renowned engineers, beavers seem able to dam any stream, building structures with logs and mud that can flood large areas. As climate change causes extreme...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Aviation Week

Canada Unveils EO Sat Plan To Boost Industry, Manage Climate Change

Canada on Jan. 20 unveiled a strategy for satellite-based Earth observation to boost its industry’s market share and academic prowess. Officials also announced that 21 organizations will receive $8 million to work on applications, many likely related to climate change and its effects, using data... Subscription Required. Canada Unveils...
ECONOMY
BBC

Cornwall's rockpool species 'threatened by climate change'

A study has suggested that many rockpool species are threatened by climate change and would not survive crossing the Channel's currents. The University of Exeter's study focused on the St Piran's hermit crab, which appeared in Cornwall in 2016. The crab travelled on "freak" currents from South Brittany in France,...
ANIMALS
Columbia University

Catherine McKenna, Former Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Joins Columbia University

Catherine McKenna, Canada’s former Minister of Environment and Climate Change, is joining Columbia University as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow with the Center on Global Energy Policy (CGEP). In this role, she plans to work on practical solutions to help scale climate action with CGEP and the new Columbia Climate School. The areas she will focus on include: accelerating the transition from coal to clean energy, advancing work on carbon pricing, border carbon adjustments and carbon markets, and supporting women’s climate leadership.
CANADA
The Independent

Plastic crisis threatens planet as much as climate change, needs binding treaty, report warns

Rampant pollution from the overproduction of plastics poses a major threat to the planet’s basic ability to maintain a habitable environment, a new report has warned. It also called for a new UN treaty committing nations to better interventions against the crisis.The report, published on Tuesday by the Environment Investigation Agency – an international NGO that investigates and campaigns against environmental crime and abuse – said the threat from plastic pollution is almost equivalent to climate change.Citing previous studies, the report warned that the emissions of virgin plastic into oceans alone are expected to triple by 2040, threatening the ability...
ENVIRONMENT
geneticliteracyproject.org

How climate change is roiling the global insect population

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The climate crisis is set to profoundly alter the world around us. Humans will not be the only species to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Diagnosing challenges and setting priorities for sustainable water resource management under climate change

Managing transboundary river basins requires balancing tradeoffs of sustainable water use and coping with climate uncertainty. We demonstrate an integrated approach to exploring these issues through the lens of a social-ecological system, combining remote and in-situ earth observations, hydrologic and climate models, and social surveys. Specifically, we examine how climate change and dam development could impact the Se Kong, Se San and Sre Pok rivers in the Mekong region. We find that climate change will lead to increased precipitation, necessitating a shift in dam operations, from maintaining low flows to reducing flood hazards. We also find that existing water governance systems in Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia are ill-prepared to address the problem. We conclude that the solution space for addressing these complex issues will be highly constrained unless major deficiencies in transboundary water governance, strategic planning, financial capacity, information sharing, and law enforcement are remedied in the next decades.
ENVIRONMENT
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Fire and climate change

I applaud the theme of Pam Mellskog’s piece, “The Land of What If,” and would like to look at it from another perspective:. What if we addressed one of the root causes of the dryness that exacerbated the Marshall fire?. What if we admitted that this was...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

Climate change remains single biggest global economic threat

Climate change risks continue to dominate the global economic threat register even as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, with fresh estimates suggesting the overall bill for last year's natural disasters and weather-related catastrophes hit $280 billion worldwide. In the latest annual risk assessment published by the World Economic...
ENVIRONMENT
federalnewsnetwork.com

Climate change and sustainable procurement

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Steve Schooner, Nash & Cibinic professor of procurement law at The George Washington University Law School, joined host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf for a wide ranging discussion on climate change, sustainable procurement strategies, and expectations for changes to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR).
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy