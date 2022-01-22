Watch: West Branch vs. Salem girls high school basketball
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Quakers and the Warriors will once again play in a meaningful matchup. It doesn’t matter what the sport is, these two natural rivals seem to collide with increased motivation time after time.
About a 15-minute drive divides the village of Beloit from Salem. Only six miles down U.S. Route 62 east and you’ll find one of the area’s best backyard rivalries.
High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week
Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1:30 pm LIVE on MyYTV
West Branch (14-3) at Salem (13-2)
You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
Last 5 Meetings
Dec. 15, 2021 – Salem, 30-29
Feb. 10, 2021 – West Branch, 43-33
Jan. 6, 2021 – Salem, 49-42
Feb. 26, 2020 – West Branch, 47-19
Feb. 5, 2020 – West Branch, 50-42
Last Meeting
Abbie Davidson made the game-winning shot in the final seconds to give Salem a 30-29 win over West Branch this past December. Davidson led all scorers with 10 points. The Quakers trailed at halftime by one point (14-13). West Branch committed 28 turnovers. Cami Campbell led the Lady Warriors with 7 points.
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense : West Branch, 49.9; Salem, 42.3
Scoring Defense : Salem, 29.9; West Branch, 33.2
Game Notes
-West Branch has won eight of their past nine games.
-Over the course of Sydney Mercer’s three-game stretch from January 8 to January 15, she had averaged 13.3 points (40 points).
-Sophia Gregory has scored in double-figures in eight of their last nine games. Earlier in the year, she went for 25 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Alliance on December 1.Watch: Poland vs. West Branch girls high school basketball
-Livvie Showalter scored 10 and grabbed 11 rebounds in their win over Carrollton on January 12. Anna Lippiatt led the Warriors in scoring with 21 in their 69-31 win over Mooney on Wednesday.
-Salem has held 12 of their 15 opponents to 35-points or less this season.
-In their last outing on Saturday (January 15), the Lady Quakers fell to Marlington 60-54. Krista Barley (15) and Abby Perry (14) combined to score 29 points.Highlights: Salem outlasts Howland in season opener
-Salem had won seven games in a row before falling at Marlington.
Upcoming Schedule
West Branch
Jan. 29 – Canton South
Feb. 2 – Boardman
Feb. 5 – at Minerva
Salem
Jan. 24 – at Ursuline
Jan. 29 – at Cardinal Mooney
Feb. 5 – Carrollton
