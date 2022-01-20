ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushnell appoints new EMEA commercial manager

Cover picture for the articleBushnell Golf Global has appointed PGA Professional Darren Bragg as its new Commercial Manager for EMEA. With over 15 years of experience in the golf industry, not only as a PGA Professional, but also with Golfbreaks.com and Your Golf Travel, Bragg brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Bushnell...

golfbusinessnews.com

Golf Travel Group appoints Gareth Llewellyn as International Sales Director

Golf Travel Group has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Gareth Llewellyn as the group’s new International Sales Director. Gareth joins from Your Golf Travel where he led the International Sales team over the past 14 years. The appointment comes at a time when Golf Travel Group...
ECONOMY
golfbusinessnews.com

New Appointments at Scottish Golf

Scottish Golf today announces the appointment of Stuart Clayton as Director of Pathways and Coaching. Stuart is currently Performance Coach with the women and girls’ squads and returns to a leadership role previously held in 2018. “I can’t wait to get started in the new role to help develop...
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

PGA of America partners with CapTech to provide digital technology services

The PGA of America has selected CapTech Ventures Inc., a leading technology consulting firm, as its official digital technology services agency. CapTech will work with the PGA of America to harness its data and develop innovative technology to enhance how PGA Members and golfers engage with the game, along with providing services at the new PGA headquarters in Frisco, Texas, opening later this year.
FRISCO, TX
Hotel Online

Patrick van der Wardt Joins PROVision as Senior Managing Director EMEA

Hotel Technology Veteran Tapped to Lead Growth in Europe, Africa and the Middle East for Global Travel and Hospitality Business Advisory Firm. New Smyrna Beach, FL — January 20, 2022 — PROVision Partners (“PROVision”), a leading global strategic growth, marketing, technology, and commercial services advisory firm to the travel and hospitality industry, today announces the appointment of Patrick van der Wardt to the role of Senior Managing Director EMEA. A seasoned travel and hospitality IT executive with a highly successful 30-year track record of innovation and leadership in the global hotel technology sector, Van der Wardt will head up PROVision’s strategic growth initiatives in the European, Middle Eastern and African markets. He will also be responsible for managing day-to-day operations, while serving the firm’s rapidly expanding client base of B2B hospitality technology providers and hotel organizations in these key regions.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
golfbusinessnews.com

PowaKaddy announces two new managerial appointments

Electric trolley brand PowaKaddy has appointed James O’Shea as the company’s new Marketing Director and Graeme Wigham as Sales Director. Both will be starting their new roles at PowaKaddy this month as the company looks to broaden its senior leadership team, targeting ambitious future growth having enjoyed consistent success in recent years.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Everbridge appoints Stefica Divkovic as SVP of EMEA

Everbridge announced the appointment of Stefica Divkovic as Senior Vice President of EMEA, leading the company’s enterprise resilience and countrywide population alerting businesses across the region. “We are fortunate to attract top leaders as part of our ongoing international expansion supporting enterprise and government organizations across EMEA,” said Vernon...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Cabot Properties appoints new managing director

Cabot Properties has promoted Hobey Stuart, Carey Herrlinger and Nicholas Snow to managing director. Stuart, Herrlinger and Snow all have long tenures at Cabot and have played an integral role in fueling the firm’s growth. Each has led critical initiatives that have meaningfully contributed to Cabot’s relationships, culture and investment outcomes.
ECONOMY
theloadstar.com

Andrew Turner appointed commercial director UK & Ireland at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics has appointed Andrew Turner as its commercial director in the UK and Ireland, reporting to regional MD Dan Myers. Mr Turner has more than 20 years’ experience in transport and logistics, including over seven years with XPO, where he was “instrumental in XPO’s strategic expansion in the UK e-commerce and direct-to-consumer digital sectors”.
BUSINESS
golfbusinessnews.com

PING Apparel appoints new Irish Sales Manager

PING Apparel has appointed Colm Campbell as its new Apparel Area Sales Manager for Ireland and Northern Ireland. Having previously worked as a Product Specialist for PING for the past 18 months, Colm starts his new post with immediate effect. Colm is well known for his golfing honours, having represented...
BUSINESS
information-age.com

Marc Overton appointed BT managing director for new Division X unit

BT has announced the appointment of Marc Overton as managing director for its newly created ‘Division X’ unit, which forms part of its Enterprise business. Sierra Wireless, where he held the roles of chief solutions officer and senior vice-president for EMEA & APAC. At Sierra Wireless, Overton grew...
inavateonthenet.net

Kinly appoints Matt Keen as commercial director, UK&I

Kinly has appointed Matt Keen as commercial director of the UK and Ireland tasked with maintaining, developing and growing new customer relationships. Keen will be responsible for maximising revenue and margins across the territory whilst building and maintaining strong relationships with manufacturers, suppliers and partners. He has more than 20...
BUSINESS
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Steven J. Sless Group Of PRMI Appoints New Retail Production Manager

The Steven J. Sless Group of Primary Residential Mortgage named Greg Pahel as retail production manager, overseeing consumer direct reverse mortgage production. Pahel brings 14 years of sales and mortgage industry experience to his new role as retail production manager for PRMI. In addition to continuing to originate his own book of business, Pahel will coach, lead, provide sales support and mentor the division’s loan originators while overseeing and maximizing their production, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
mediapost.com

Integral Ad Science EMEA Appointment Fuels Expansion in Europe

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has appointed Csaba Szabo to managing director, EMEA, to build out its leadership team across Europe and move more strongly into connected television (CTV). The appointment was announced Monday. Szabo will focus on leading the team that builds products, data, and insights to deepen the company’s...
BUSINESS
Travel Weekly

Cruise1st appoints interim managing director

Cruise1st has appointed a new interim managing director following the departure of the previous incumbent. Ewout Smits replaces Dale Sourbutts (pictured), who has left the Manchester-based online travel agency after more than eight years at the company. Smits will also oversee German parent company Dreamlines’ operations in the Netherlands and...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

FreeWheel Appoints Mark McKee as General Manager

McKee to lead the tech company’s efforts to transform the TV landscape by connecting buyers and sellers of premium video advertising. FreeWheel named Mark McKee as General Manager, effective immediately. Marketing Technology News: Hyundai Motor Presents Vision of Unlimited Mobility Enabled by Robotics and Metaverse at CES 2022. “At...
BUSINESS
golfbusinessnews.com

Strong Christmas Performance By American Golf

Overall sales performance for Warrington-headquartered retailer, American Golf, for the 12 weeks ending 31st December 2021, was up 55% compared to the same period in 2019, with total revenue for the three months topping £40m. Growth was driven by demand from new golfers, who’ve come to appreciate the open-air,...
GOLF
TravelDailyNews.com

Daxton Hotel announces the appointment of new Managing Director, Raj Radke

BIRMINGHAM, MI - Birmingham’s newest luxury property, the 151-room Daxton Hotel, announces its return as an independently owned and operated luxury property along with the appointment of its new Managing Director, Raj Radke. Since its opening in April 2021, Daxton Hotel has come to be praised and reckoned as a modern vision of Birmingham luxury brought to life by local entrepreneur and lifelong resident Mark Mitchell, who named the hotel after his son. Now fully owned and operated by Woodward Brown Ventures LLC, a subsidiary of Mitchell Family Office, the hotel and its signature restaurant Madam and the stylish Geode Bar continue to be the trend setters and provide genuine and meaningful service experiences to its discerning worldly-wise, well-traveled, well-heeled guests.
LIFESTYLE
boxofficepro.com

Arts Alliance Media Appoints Dale Miller to Chief Commercial Officer

Arts Alliance Media (AAM), one of the world’s leading providers of digital cinema software and support services, has announced the appointment of Dale Miller to Chief Commercial Officer. A veteran of the cinema business with over 30 years of experience, Miller joins AAM from Christie, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President of Global Cinema, with prior roles including EVP of Global Sales and VP of EMEA.
BUSINESS
golfbusinessnews.com

Today’s Top Twenty

GBN Readers who are attending next week’s PGA Show will find much useful information below. This is included with our selection of breaking news from all parts of the golf industry. Golf industry gets ready to reunite for 69th PGA Show. Exhibitions & Conferences 11:40 am, January 21, 2022.
GOLF
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Gordon & MacPhail appoints new distillery manager

Family-owned whisky producer Gordon & MacPhail has appointed Mhairi Winters as manager for its Cairn Distillery. Formerly team leader for William Grant & Sons Balvenie and Kininvie distilleries, Winters has spent more than 20 years in the Scotch whisky industry across a number of senior technical and production roles. Commenting...
BUSINESS

