Bushnell appoints new EMEA commercial manager

BIRMINGHAM, MI - Birmingham’s newest luxury property, the 151-room Daxton Hotel, announces its return as an independently owned and operated luxury property along with the appointment of its new Managing Director, Raj Radke. Since its opening in April 2021, Daxton Hotel has come to be praised and reckoned as a modern vision of Birmingham luxury brought to life by local entrepreneur and lifelong resident Mark Mitchell, who named the hotel after his son. Now fully owned and operated by Woodward Brown Ventures LLC, a subsidiary of Mitchell Family Office, the hotel and its signature restaurant Madam and the stylish Geode Bar continue to be the trend setters and provide genuine and meaningful service experiences to its discerning worldly-wise, well-traveled, well-heeled guests.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO