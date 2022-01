The digital twin concept is a rising digital profile of a procedure or a physical product speaking to its utilitarian and behavioral qualities utilized for execution enhancement. The innovation has empowered augmentation of the genuine and the virtual world through constant digital portrayals of physical products that can reach out to each phase of the product improvement lifecycle appropriate from thought age to commercialization. Such digital models mimic the articles in a live setting empowering improved product analysis and process advancement. Because of its huge potential to enhance decision making, digital twin has been perceived as one of the key innovations in the past couple of years.

