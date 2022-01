Tony S.K. Mok, MD: Let’s come back to talk about module 2, which is on the adjuvant situation. There’s a lot of new stuff coming out on early stage disease, including immunotherapy, and also last year with the ADAURA study. It’s ground shaking for the whole adjuvant world for lung cancer. Why don’t we start with a bit about the standard of practice of resectable lung cancer in China, Korea, and Japan? This time, why don’t I start with China? Let’s start with Yi-Long. What’s the standard practice for resectable lung cancer in China?

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO