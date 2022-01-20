Myles Murphy 2021 Regular Season Highlights | Clemson DL

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO