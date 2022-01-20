WWE 2K22 Release Date and Prices Officially Announced

Dauntless has officially launched its 1.9.0 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s update is super hefty, introducing a number of new things to Dauntless, including a complete revitalization of the Bounty system. In the new system, you can upgrade your bounties from bronze all the way to gold rather than relying on RNG. On top of that, Bounty Tokens will no longer reset at the end of the season. This means all that grinding you did during the season will persist no matter how far the game goes in its lifecycle. That’s just one part of this update, and there’s a lot to talk about. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Dauntless in its 1.9.0 update!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO