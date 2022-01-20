ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE 2K22 Release Date and Prices Officially Announced

By Masoud Kazemi
thenerdstash.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE 2K22 cover art and pre-order bonus were leaked last weekend, and it was logical to assume 2K would announce them with a release date of the game officially. Now 2K has revealed the exact release date of WWE 2K22 alongside prices of different versions of the game that will cost...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gematsu

WWE 2K22 launches March 11

WWE 2K22 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 11, publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts announced. Here is an overview of the game and its editions, via 2K:. All the Features Players Can Handle. From the redesigned gameplay engine to new...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bischoff
Person
Rey Mysterio
Person
Kevin Nash
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Name Gone From AEW, Several More May Be Departing

Someone had to go. As hard as it may be to believe, AEW has only been around for a little over three years. The company has hit the ground running like no other and rapidly become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. A lot of their success can be attributed to its roster, which continues to add talented stars. The roster can only get so big though and now some people might be on their way out.
WWE
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Deep Rock Galactic January 17 Update Patch Notes

Deep Rock Galactic has today launched its January 17 update over on PlayStation platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. As this is an update exclusive to PlayStation platforms, it should be expected that this isn’t housing any content and is more a bug-fix update for users on that platform. For you PlayStation users though, this is a super quick update. Deep Rock Galactic only came to PlayStation through the PlayStation Plus service earlier in January, so the team is making it clear that they’re being fast about fixes. Hopefully, the next update released though is at least across all platforms. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Deep Rock Galactic in its January 17 update!
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

WWE 2K22: Analyzing the new gameplay footage and information

WWE 2K22 has some new promises that could be a game-changer. WWE 2K22 knows that they are not the only game in town. With the release of The Wrestling Code and AEW on their bootheels, it seems they need a Hail Mary play to get them back into the competition. Let’s not forget that their last serious entry, WWE 2K20, had only 44% positive reviews on Steam and a whopping 43 score on Metacritic (though the PC market is very cruel to mainstream console games.)
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe 2k#Hollywood Hulk Hogan#Combat#Metacritic#K#Undertaker#Dlc#Digital
culturedvultures.com

WWE 2K22: All Editions, Prices & Pre-Order Bonuses Explained

WWE 2K22 is finally slated to launch on March 11th, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S after years of waiting for a new WWE 2K game. As a big name sports game, you better believe that there are various different editions and pre-order incentives to check out.
WWE
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: The Best Controller Settings

Halo Infinite is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles and was released on PC day one. Because Halo has always been predominantly a console shooter, the vast majority of its fans will have grown up with a controller, which should be the case with Halo Infinite as well, which supports both Xinput controllers and cross-play between consoles and PC. If you’re an Xbox user or PC owner who prefers to play with a pad instead of a keyboard and mouse, here’s a quick guide for the best Halo Infinite controller settings.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Battlefield 2042 Update 3.2 Patch Notes

Battlefield 2042 has today announced the patch notes for update 3.2, set to debut tomorrow, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. While this patch is another set of bug fixes to attempt to further improve the quality of the game, what’s being announced for February is much more exciting. Currently slated are a set of quality-of-life improvements and, as heavily requested by the community at this point, an actual scoreboard! The focus is on today’s update though, so let’s not waste more time. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Battlefield 2042 in update 3.2!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Successful Kickstarter Project ‘Airoheart’ Unveils Official Key Art

Are you ready for a new top-down adventure game in the likes of classic Legend of Zelda titles? Then Airoheart might be a title you want on your radar for this year. From developer Pixel Heart Studio comes a successful Kickstarter project for Airoheart that’s getting ready to show itself to the gaming community. This announcement comes with the official key art and logo for Airoheart, along with a beta testing session that some players might be lucky to be a part of.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
thenerdstash.com

Marvel’s Avengers Update 2.2.2 Patch Notes

Marvel’s Avengers has today launched update 2.2.2 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. While not a beefy set of patch notes in terms of content, there’s a hefty list of bug fixes across plenty of areas throughout the game. There’s also a heap of notes that are exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, which we’re keeping separated. Beyond that though, while an unspectacular update, there’s a fair bit to unpack here for bug fixes. As such, let’s not waste more time. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers in its 2.2.2 update!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Dauntless Update 1.9.0 Patch Notes

Dauntless has officially launched its 1.9.0 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s update is super hefty, introducing a number of new things to Dauntless, including a complete revitalization of the Bounty system. In the new system, you can upgrade your bounties from bronze all the way to gold rather than relying on RNG. On top of that, Bounty Tokens will no longer reset at the end of the season. This means all that grinding you did during the season will persist no matter how far the game goes in its lifecycle. That’s just one part of this update, and there’s a lot to talk about. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Dauntless in its 1.9.0 update!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Multiplayer Game Dragon Saddle Melee Arriving On January 26

Main Tank Software has published a press release about their upcoming multiplayer dragon fighting game Dragon Saddle Melee, coming to Steam on January 26. The release date for Dragon Saddle Melee was revealed earlier this month on Twitter:. However, today’s press release discussed the game in greater detail. Dragon Saddle...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Call of Duty: Warzone January 20 Update Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Warzone has today launched its January 20 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. While today’s update acts mostly as a bug fix update, those who enjoy the melee weapons of Warzone are about to be very, very happy. The Katana is seeing a massive set of buffs, with damage and charge range seeing some major increases. While move speed is seeing a slight decrease, that can be forgiven with such large improvements. Other than that, like said the list of bug fixes is decent. It’s just nothing to write home about. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone in its January 20 update!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Rainbow Six Extraction: Pre-load & Release Times Confirmed

Rainbow Six Extraction is due to release in just a couple of days, and Ubisoft has finally confirmed what time the highly anticipated game will officially launch all around the world on consoles and PC. The company has also announced pre-load times for fans hoping to have Rainbow Six Extraction ready to play the minute it’s available.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: What is Toxicroak’s Weakness?

Toxicroak is a Poison-type and Fighting-type Pokemon first introduced in Generation IV in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. It is also the evolved form of Croagunk. Knowing what Pokemon Toxicroak is strong and weak against will help you in battles against it. By the end of this guide, you will learn Toxicroak’s weaknesses in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
Highsnobiety

Satisfy Stonehenge Collection: Release Date, Info, Price

Satisfy is starting the year with a strong stride, putting its gear through the paces with a few laps around England's Salisbury Plain in the Stonehenge collection. When I think of Stonehenge, I think of two things. The first is, of course, Stonehenge, and the second is, naturally, Runescape's Demon Slayer & Druid Ritual quests.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thenerdstash.com

Ghostwire Tokyo Release Date Revealed On PSN Store

Bethesda has been at the center of many conversations as of late in the gaming space. Between deals with Microsoft and delivering on their exclusivity deals, many have lauded them for their immersive games. From Elder Scrolls to Deathloop, the publisher has consistently produced intriguing and exhilarating video games. While Arkane Studios just wrapped up their latest title, Tango Gameworks is ready to unveil their own. After a few delays and odd marketing campaigns, Ghostwire Tokyo is finally getting a release date this year. Ghostwire Tokyo has come a long way. Initially seeing the announcement in 2019, the development has had to adapt in more ways than one. Today, PS5 owners noticed the date change on Ghostwire Tokyo’s PSN store page.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy