ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McCarthy open to Electoral Count Act reform

By Marianne LeVine and Olivia Beavers
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOEN2_0dr8cyhe00


House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday joined his Senate counterpart in entertaining potential reform of the 135-year-old law that Donald Trump allies used to fuel their case against certification of the 2020 election.

When asked about the prospects of a bipartisan revision of the Electoral Count Act, pitched by members of both parties as a meaningful response to the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters, McCarthy told reporters he sees "nothing wrong" with exploring the idea.

“Just like any bill out there, in every Congress, we look at an old piece of law. So you can always modernize it and others,” the California Republican said at his weekly press conference. “There's nothing wrong with looking at any piece of legislation. I would think we'd look at a lot of things and make things accountable.”

The comments, though mild, are particularly notable given that 139 House Republicans, including McCarthy, voted to object to certifying Trump's loss. They also come as GOP and Democratic senators begin talks on an update to the 1887 Electoral Count measure, which governs the congressional certification of presidential balloting that pro-Trump rioters interrupted last year.

The bipartisan Senate discussions are still in their early stages but are expected to gain steam after Democrats failed Wednesday to change chamber rules to pass much broader elections and voting reform.

Reforming the Electoral Count Act isn't the only topic that Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is poised to tackle when she next convenes a bipartisan group of colleagues; they are also weighing possible further protections for poll workers and election officials as part of any compromise elections bill.

It's unclear whether McCarthy's decision to not close the door on an agreement would translate into specific support for whatever results from the Senate talks, and he would face pressure from his right to withhold that. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated Thursday, meanwhile, that he is open to the effort.

“As I’ve said before, I think it needs fixing, and I wish them well, and I’d be happy to take a look at whatever they come up with,” the Kentucky Republican said. “I just encourage the discussion because I think it clearly is flawed. This is directly related to what happened on January 6, and we ought to figure out a bipartisan way to fix this.”

POLITICO first reported earlier this month that the top Senate Republican was open to the idea earlier this month.

Collins, who is working closely with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on the issue, said Thursday that her group is taking a similar approach to the bipartisan gang that produced the infrastructure bill last year. Staff is planning to meet Thursday, and the senators are then expected to convene in the coming days, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“There are so many ambiguities in a law that is nearly 150 years old,” Collins said Thursday. “We need to clarify: What is the role of the vice president precisely, make it clear that it’s ministerial.”

Manchin, who also worked on elections reform with his party but objected to Democrats’ efforts to change Senate rules to pass the legislation, predicted the bipartisan group would succeed.

“We’re going to make something happen,” Manchin said Thursday. “We’re going to get a bunch of people together, Democrats and Republicans, and get a good piece of legislation that protects the counting of the vote, the accuracy of the vote and making sure that the person that has been deemed the winner, you can bet the house on that one.”

A group of Senate Democrats has also been working separately to reform the Electoral Count Act. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with Democrats, said he has “been in touch” with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.), who is part of the bipartisan group.

“I’ve been working on this since last spring, and we’ve got a draft and a lot of background and notes which I’ve offered to share,” King said. “Hopefully we can get together and work this out.”

Comments / 15

Related
The Independent

Mitch McConnell sparks anger by saying Black Americans ‘are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans’

Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A federal judge just issued the first significant ruling in a Trump ally’s lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select panel — and the committee won.

It carries big consequences for other challenges to the panel's work. Here's the latest: A federal judge rejected an effort by Donald Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich to force the Jan. 6 select committee to return his financial records, which were subpoenaed from J.P. Morgan. The panel obtained the records last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington Herald-Leader

With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

Of course, Sen. Mitch McConnell made a gaffe on Thursday when he said that African-Americans were voting at the same rate as Americans, leaving out the word “white.”. But sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth. McConnell was explaining why democracy was in fine shape, despite the failure of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to progress in the U.S. Senate. And for white Americans, the rich white ones that Mitch works hard to represent, that’s probably true. Attempts to overturn the filibuster — used many times against civil rights legislation — failed. McConnell thinks we should suspend the filibuster only when he’s trying to pack the U.S. Supreme Court as he did in 2017.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Angus King
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "inadvertently" left out a word when discussing Black voting patterns. He slammed the attacks against him.

"This mischaracterization of my record is offensive and outrageous," he said in Kentucky. What happened: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky he "inadvertently" omitted a word when discussing Black voting patterns earlier this week, condemning attacks of his record on racial issues as an "outrageous mischaracterization." The basis...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Kamala Harris tells The Independent amid voting rights loss: ‘We are not giving up’

Vice President Kamala Harris struck a defiant tone as Democrats’ bid to pass voting rights reforms failed to pass the Senate late Wednesday evening.“We are not giving up,” Ms Harris told The Independent. “We will not give up.” The Senate failed to pass voting rights on a 49 to 51 basis with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voting against it so as to bring up the bill later this year. Speaking to reporters earlier she said: “I’m here tonight because this is a historic night, and history is going to record – and watch, certainly – the votes that are taking place.“This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘What are you hiding?’ Republican group’s billboard campaign targets McCarthy’s rejection of Jan 6 committee

A political ad campaign from a group of Republicans and conservatives is singling out GOP House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy over his refusal to cooperate with an investigation into the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.The Republican Accountability Project – formerly Republican Voters Against Trump, a project of conservative anti-Donald Trump organisation Defending Democracy Together – is paying for 50 billboards in Washington DC and in Mr McCarthy’s California district, asking, “What are you hiding, Kevin McCarthy? Testify about January 6th.”What are you hiding, @GOPLeader? Testify about January 6.NEW:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republican#House#Trump#Republicans#Gop#Democratic
Reuters

Arizona Democratic Party formally censures Sinema

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The executive committee of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) formally censured U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema over her vote against changing rules in the chamber to steer through voting rights legislation, the state party said on Saturday. Sinema was one of two Democratic senators who joined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Two more groups who once backed Kyrsten Sinema said they would not do so again if she won't bend on rules changes to pass elections reform.

Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
169K+
Followers
10K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy