Pounders Repair Day Planner

Partly sunny early today, then mostly sunny with winds from the NE at 10-15 mph. Today’s high or 42 will occur early today. Tonight’s low will be 21. Sunny on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30’s, lows in the lower 30’s, and winds from the NE at 5-15 mph. Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the middle 40’s, lows near 30, and winds from the SE at 5 mph.
Yesterday’s high in Olive Branch was 62. Our overnight low has been 40. The record high for this date was 78 in 1950 and the record low was -2 in 1940. Rainfall recorded yesterday was 0.00″. The total for the month is 4.93″. Year to date rainfall is 4.93 inches.
Comments / 0