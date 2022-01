While we’re expecting the Galaxy S22 to launch in the coming weeks, Samsung wants to keep the Galaxy S21 series alive with the Galaxy S21 FE. The Galaxy S21 FE is an affordable flagship that borrows most of its features from the standard Galaxy S21. It’s got the Snapdragon 888 chip, a triple camera setup, a 120Hz OLED display, and a similar design language. All for $100 cheaper than the Galaxy S21. It can be a good choice if you’re specifically looking for a Samsung device that’s capable and doesn’t break the bank. If you’re looking to pick up the phone, you can check out our recommendations for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals.

