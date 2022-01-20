ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

After 2-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, Jazz Fest returns

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qv5Na_0dr8c5gI00

After a two-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic , the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns this spring with headliners The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu, Ludacris, Nelly and Willie Nelson.

Festival organizers announced the lineup for the festival Thursday. It's scheduled over two weekends, Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1 and Thursday, May 5, through Sunday, May 8.

Festival producer Quint Davis said after talking with state and city health officials, organizers felt now was the time to bring the festival back to its original time slot.

“We will follow whatever COVID protocols are in place at the time,” Davis stressed. “Whatever they want us to do we will do. It helps that we're outdoors. It's still four months away, but we think by April and May it will be a beautiful time. Everybody's ready to come back."

Also performing at the festival are Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, The Black Crowes, Norah Jones, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley and The Avett Brothers. Louisiana stars taking the stage include PJ Morton, Lauren Daigle, Big Freedia, Tank and the Bangas, Nicholas Payton, Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

“If this isn’t something for everybody I don’t know what is,” Davis said. “We've covered the waterfront on this one. That's what we did after Katrina (in 2006). We want this to be for everybody and we're hoping it will be.”

VIP packages, general admission weekend passes and travel packages are on sale now. Single-day tickets will go on sale soon.

Ticket holders who chose to roll over their tickets for the canceled 2020 and 2021 festivals will receive an email from the ticketing company with instructions on how to exchange their tickets for the weekend of their choosing.

Since the lineup was officially released, Davis said he's been getting lots of calls about when is the best day to go. “My answer? The day that has the best weather,” he said with a laugh.

Davis said there is no single big draw among the typical lineup of rock royalty, Louisiana legends and up-and-comers.

“It's the festival itself,” Davis said. “People want to get back out there. Have their Crawfish Monica and Miller beer, meet with friends and dance the night away. The festival is the draw.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
New Orleans, LA
Society
The Hill

Arizona Democratic Party executive board censures Sinema

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Actress Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died at 26: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level"

Regina King's 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., has died, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed Saturday morning. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the statement read. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Nicholas Payton
Person
Lauren Daigle
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Ziggy Marley
Person
Ludacris
Person
Pj Morton
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Norah Jones
Person
Jimmy Buffett
Person
Quint Davis
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Nelly
Person
Stevie Nicks
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

519K+
Followers
129K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy