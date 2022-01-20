ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Olympics: Local Team USA athletes to watch

 3 days ago
(Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are set to run from Feb. 4-20.

Here are some Team USA athletes from Tulsa to watch:

Mariah Bell

Mariah Bell NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 07: Mariah Bell skates in the Ladies Free Skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena on January 07, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Born in Tulsa, Mariah Bell is the 2022 U.S. national champion, the 2020 U.S. national silver medalist. The 25-year-old was also a U.S. national bronze medalist in both 2017 and 2019. Bell, who began skating at age three, has one sister, Morgan, who also competes in figure skating.

>>Check back here for more on local athletes competing in the Beijing Games.

