Winter Olympics: Local Team USA athletes to watch
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are set to run from Feb. 4-20.
Here are some Team USA athletes from Tulsa to watch:
Mariah Bell
Born in Tulsa, Mariah Bell is the 2022 U.S. national champion, the 2020 U.S. national silver medalist. The 25-year-old was also a U.S. national bronze medalist in both 2017 and 2019. Bell, who began skating at age three, has one sister, Morgan, who also competes in figure skating.
