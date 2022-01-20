Winter Olympics: Local Team USA athletes to watch

(Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are set to run from Feb. 4-20.

Here are some Team USA athletes from Tulsa to watch:

Mariah Bell

Mariah Bell

Born in Tulsa, Mariah Bell is the 2022 U.S. national champion, the 2020 U.S. national silver medalist. The 25-year-old was also a U.S. national bronze medalist in both 2017 and 2019. Bell, who began skating at age three, has one sister, Morgan, who also competes in figure skating.

>>Check back here for more on local athletes competing in the Beijing Games.

