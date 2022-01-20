Snow priorities

DENVER- Eastern Colorado got buried with snow on Tuesday. The backdoor cold front gave Denver measurable moisture and buried parts of the eastern plains with over two feet of snow! Officially, Denver comes in with 5 inches at DIA with 4 to 6 inches for many metro area suburbs. Credit CBS4 CBS4 Weather Watchers helped tell the story with there measurements of the winter blast. Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Many Front Range Foothill locations piled up anywhere from 6 to 12 inches with the Rush hour blast. Credit CBS4 Extreme eastern Colorado was buried with blizzard or blizzard like conditions that dumped over one to two feet of snow along I-70 out to western Kansas! The town of Bethune which is about 20 miles west of the Kansas state line measured 26 inches! Credit Dora King This next shot is the school in Bethune where Dora King is a teacher. Credit Dora King The next chance for snow will arrive on Thursday morning. It could be another rough commute! Credit CBS4 Preliminary snow models show about 1 to 3 inches in the Denver metro area with 2 to 5 inches in the foothills. Credit CBS4

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO