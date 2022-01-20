ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Snow priorities

highlandsnews.com
 6 days ago

A new 2021 Bentley Flying Spur will run you...

www.highlandsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Why isn’t my road plowed? NCDOT explains snow-clearing priorities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Are you wondering when the snowplows will make it to your neighborhood? The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it prioritizes certain roadways based on connectivity, traffic volume, trucking routes and importance to hospitals. The first priority of NCDOT snow-clearing crews is focused on interstates and four-lane divided primary […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wcexaminer.com

Winter vehicle care high priority

Although the temperatures have been above average and snowfall below normal, there is still lots of time for Old Man Winter to make his presence felt.
CARS
thecorryjournal.com

Make Safety a Priority for Winter Travel

(Family Features) As more and more Americans hit the road and return to traveling this winter, concerns around road safety are top of mind. Nearly half of Americans (47%) plan to travel in the next six months, according to a survey by 3M. A majority (76%) plan to travel by car, but more than a third of travelers are as concerned about road safety as they are about contracting COVID-19.
TRAVEL
cbs17

Triangle snow plow priority, which streets are cleared first?

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – With the potential for snow buildup this weekend, state and local crews have to prioritize which roads to clear first. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the first snowy spots to tackle are highways, highly traveled and often dangerous when high speeds mix with wintery weather.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Bentley Flying Spur
harlanenterprise.net

Snow, snow, beautiful snow!

On a day like today when the world is blanketed in a pure layer of frozen whiteness, I am thankful for snow. Studioknow.com lists 47 Eskimo words for snow and their meanings. For example, quanik means snow in the air. Aput means snow on the ground. Wiliwip is snow used for making recreational snowballs.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Winter Weather: 1-4″ Of Snow Expected To Fall Throughout Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t call it a snow comeback. More than 13 inches of snow have fallen over the past 8 days with an additional 1-3 inches of snow expected today. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) All of a sudden that snow deficit we were seeing has been made up. We are now at 17.6” of snow for the season. which is just 2.6” behind the seasonal pace we’d expect. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Yes we had to wait a little bit but we have certainly made up some...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Cars
motifri.com

High-impact winter storm possible, 8–12 inches snow: Fri 11am–Sat 7pm time frame

Forecast models suggest a classic “nor’easter” winter storm will develop off the coast, bringing an estimated 8–12 inches of snow to some parts of New England between Fri 11am and Sat 7pm. It is far too early to predict the storm track, and therefore any guesses as to geographical regions affected would be purely speculative and premature as of Tue afternoon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snowfall Could Make For Challenging Evening Commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and eastern parts of our region, but we will all see snowfall through the rest of the day. The advisory covers the snowy I-80 corridor and the ridges from 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The time of particular concern for those areas is the Monday evening commute, the National Weather Service said. Due to the potentially hazardous conditions, PennDOT has put “Tier 1” vehicle restrictions in place on I-80 from I-79 to I-99. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Woman Gets Swept Away After Plunging Into Icy River

In a terrifying moment recently caught on video, a mother’s children watch in horror as she is swept away after leaping into a frozen river. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old mother of two jumped into the Oredezh River at night. She jumped to mark the Orthodox Epiphany in the village of Vyra, near St Petersburg. They believe that dipping in the freezing water has healing properties.
ACCIDENTS
motor1.com

Sno Way: Snow plow driver wrecks 40+ cars while clearing motorway

What should have been an easy Sunday afternoon drive turned out otherwise in Ohio USA. A snow plow was seen shooting slush onto the opposite lane of the Ohio Turnpike, causing crashes and massive damages to unsuspecting cars. Reports say that over 40 vehicles were damaged by the ordeal. In...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Snow Creates Chaos For Drivers Across Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– Most of Colorado woke up to a snowy Tuesday. The winter blast prompted CBS4 meteorologists to call it a First Alert Weather Day. (credit: CBS) “This is nothing weird or new,” said Denver-native Robin Bare of the snow day. Ok, sure. Snowy days are not unusual in Colorado. But slick conditions made for a tricky commute most of the day, even for those who are used to the state’s winter weather. “We saw someone hit a pole and we were like, ‘Aaaaand we’ll take light rail!,’” Bare told CBS4. From the mountains to the Denver metro area, snow blanketed roads during the morning...
DENVER, CO
CBS Baltimore

After Mild Winter Start, Ski Resorts Bring Snow Back To The Slopes

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WJZ) — Mother Nature is finally cooperating after an up-and-down start to the ski season at many local resorts. Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry, Pa., had to delay its opening until late December and shut down just a few days into the season. “It can always be a little challenging here in early December,” said General Manager Brett Cook. Fortunately, the recent cold snap is just what they needed to cure those no-snow blues. “It’s looking phenomenal,” said Cook, “We have a ton of snow down, and those cold temperatures really allow us to put out a ton of water. The more...
LEWISBERRY, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Eastern Colorado Gets Buried In Rush Hour Storm

DENVER- Eastern Colorado got buried with snow on Tuesday. The backdoor cold front gave Denver measurable moisture and buried parts of the eastern plains with over two feet of snow! Officially, Denver comes in with 5 inches at DIA with 4 to 6 inches for many metro area suburbs. Credit CBS4 CBS4 Weather Watchers helped tell the story with there measurements of the winter blast. Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Many Front Range Foothill locations piled up anywhere from 6 to 12 inches with the Rush hour blast. Credit CBS4 Extreme eastern Colorado was buried with blizzard or blizzard like conditions that dumped over one to two feet of snow along I-70 out to western Kansas! The town of Bethune which is about 20 miles west of the Kansas state line measured 26 inches! Credit Dora King This next shot is the school in Bethune where Dora King is a teacher. Credit Dora King The next chance for snow will arrive on Thursday morning. It could be another rough commute! Credit CBS4 Preliminary snow models show about 1 to 3 inches in the Denver metro area with 2 to 5 inches in the foothills. Credit CBS4      
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy