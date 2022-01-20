The Great British Menu start date and who are the new judges?

The twelfth season of the much-loved "Great British Baking Show" wrapped in November, and the winner, Guiseppe Dell'Anno, took home the big fat cash prize. Scratch that; there is no cash prize for these champions. According to The Sun, the winner of this televised baking competition for amateur bakers receives flowers and a cake plate. The title itself is the real prize, as being crowned champion can serve as a springboard into baking fame, and the fortune that hopefully follows. Apart from winning the whole thing, one of the most sought-after achievements bakers on the show can receive is the "Hollywood handshake," bestowed by judge Paul Hollywood, the last original cast member standing. This year's winner received two of the coveted hand-grabs — "The first time that he shook my hand, I almost broke into tears. It was difficult to keep it under control," Dell'Anno told Vulture.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO