For the past 10 years, the Lima Kiwanis Club has been helping area girls head to prom with the perfect dress, thanks to their Diva’s Den Project. They had hundreds of free dresses to choose from, including 200 new dresses donated by Don Johnson’s Florist and Bridal when they went out of business. All of the used dresses were cleaned by Duffy’s cleaners, before they were given away. This year has been their busiest one yet and they are happy to help make girls’ prom dreams a reality.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO