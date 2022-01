Boiling a chicken sounds so simple, but when you actually set out to do it, you soon find out how much you don't know about the right way to boil a chicken. Everyone seems to have their own recipe, from plain breasts boiled quickly in water to adding an array of vegetables and herbs and leaving it to simmer for hours (via Barefoot Contessa). Boiling chicken is one of the healthiest ways to prepare it and is perfect for creating a stockpile of pulled chicken, which you can then eat as is or use for recipes like green chile chicken stew.

