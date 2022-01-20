ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myjrpaper.com

Board removes mayor as superintendent

GUIN — The Guin Water Works and Sewer Board has removed Mayor Phil Segraves as superintendent of the water board, after the mayor’s position was hired as superintendent in 1957. The board also had to address the fact that the pay for the superintendent position has been part of the mayor’s salary ever since.
GUIN, AL
kennesaw-ga.gov

Mayor & Council Meeting

View the agenda for the regularly scheduled Mayor & Council Meeting. As we reopen City Hall to the public and move towards in-person public meetings, please review the plan below:. • If you are not able to attend a meeting in-person and would like to provide public comment on a...
POLITICS
nemonews.net

Anderson Appointed Mayor Of Kahoka

Tony Anderson has been appointed Mayor of Kahoka. He will succeed Jerry Webber, who passed away on January 5. A lifelong resident of Kahoka, Anderson was appointed during a special Kahoka City Council meeting, held Thursday evening, January 13. State statutes give the power to filling a vacancy in the...
KAHOKA, MO
peoriatimes.com

Council appoints vice mayor, mayor pro tem

The Peoria City Council appointed Councilmember Bill Patena as vice major and Councilmember Vicki Hunt as mayor pro tem for one-year terms, starting Jan. 5. Previously, Councilmember Jon Edwards served as vice mayor and Patena served as mayor pro tem. The vice mayor performs the mayor’s duties during her absence...
PEORIA, AZ
The Suburban Times

Johnson designated Puyallup Mayor

PUYALLUP – Dean Johnson was designated Mayor and Ned Witting as Deputy Mayor at the Jan. 11, 2022 Puyallup City Council meeting. Councilmembers Julie Door, Jim Kastama, and Dennis King were sworn in and took the Oath of Office.
PUYALLUP, WA
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

Mayor attends TCAT event

Bedford County Mayor Chad Graham was among those in attendance at Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Shelbyville on Tuesday, Jan. 11, for a preview of preliminary plans for the new TCAT campus at 231 North Business Park. The plans have not yet been made public because they must still be approved by the state building commission. Garry Askew of Bauer-Askew Architecture described the layout of the facility, which will serve as the “front door” of 231 North Business Park.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
fox5ny.com

Mayor considering remote learning

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has insisted he wants to keep public schools open amid the omicron surge. But he is now considering working out a plan for a temporary remote option.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
braintreema.gov

Mayor Kokoros Weekend Update

The Town of Braintree will be holding a walk-in COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic tomorrow Saturday, January 15th from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Department of Elder Affairs Building, located at 71 Cleveland Ave. The vaccine will be administered on a first come first served basis. The vaccine that...
BRAINTREE, MA
The Cullman Tribune

Remembering Mayor Tawana Canada

DODGE CITY, Ala. – The Town of Dodge City lost a pillar of the community Tuesday with the passing of Alice Tawana Canada, serving her fourth term as mayor of the town. As her family and community mourn, long-time councilman Anthony Todd shared a few words in honor of their  time together. “Tawana was a great friend. I’ve known her for years,” Todd said. “In the council, she was a great woman–she loved her community, her town. She’d do anything for anybody, and her shoes will be hard to fill.” Todd was elected in 1994 to Place 3 on the first Dodge...
DODGE CITY, AL
wdbr.com

Mayor positive for covid

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder has tested positive for covid. From an email he sent to aldermen and city department heads Monday:. “On Saturday, my daughter tested positive with COVID. She had been caring for COVID patients last week. My wife had a headache and sore throat so we went in Sunday for testing and both tested positive. The only symptom I have is a runny nose. I have a re-test scheduled on Wednesday, but will be working remotely.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Mayor Kenneth Gibson

Kenneth Gibson (1932-2019) became the first Black to serve as mayor of a major northeastern city when he ousted two-term incumbent Hugh Addonizio in 1970. Gibson had served as an engineer for the New Jersey Highway Department and as the Newark City engineer before becoming involved in local politics. In...
NEWARK, NJ
colliervilleh-i.com

Fraser named vice mayor

The town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen has named Alderman Maureen Fraser the vice mayor of Collierville. Fraser was first named to the position in 2006. Board members made the unanimous decision on Monday during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. When asked if she would accept the nomination, Fraser...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Delaware Gazette

BW BOE talks meetings, duties

SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting on Jan. 13, with meetings, memberships, and duties being the major points of discussion. New members Angela Graziosi and Alice Nicks were sworn in by Treasurer Jeremy Buskirk, followed by reelected member Douglas Crowl. Their terms expire at the end of 2025.
SUNBURY, OH
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Mayor Glenn Cunningham

Glenn Cunningham (1943-2004) was the first and only Black to win election for mayor of Jersey City. After serving in the Marines, Cunningham began a 25-year career as a Jersey City police officer. He retired as a captain. Cunningham began his political career in 1975, winning a seat on the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Independent

Convoy of truckers funded by online donations drive on Canadian capital to oppose border vaccine mandates

A convoy of truckers funded by online donations is driving to Ottawa, the Canadian capital, to oppose border vaccine mandates. The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which represents truckers from all over the country, criticised a number of planned protests against the federal government’s vaccine mandate for cross-border travel. In a statement issued on Saturday, a day before the convoy left British Columbia, the CTA said that they don’t support the demonstration and that they “strongly” disapprove “of any protests on public roadways, highways, and bridges”. The truckers driving from British Columbia are set to be joined by groups of other...
ADVOCACY
The Baltimore Sun

Every Maryland county needs an inspector general | COMMENTARY

It’s only January, but already 2022 is proving to be a good year for exposing possible public corruption in Maryland thanks, in large part, to the efforts of two inspectors general — Baltimore’s City’s Isabel Mercedes Cumming and Baltimore County’s Kelly Madigan. The former has played a significant role in scrutinizing the personal finances of Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby over ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Public Comment Period On Service Changes Coming To End

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s your last chance to sign-up to speak about service changes made by the Port Authority during the pandemic. Federal regulations require the Port Authority to do a formal review to make sure it’s not violating civil rights. It’s made about 30 major service changes in the past two years, adapting to lower ridership on buses and the T. Public comment about these changes is already open. There will be a virtual public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. Anyone who wants to sign up to speak must do so today by 5 p.m. You can reserve your time slot or leave a response at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Howard superintendent proposes $112 million increase and more than 480 new staff positions in 2023 public schools operating budget

Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael Martirano announced a $1.07 billion proposed fiscal 2023 operating budget for the school system last week. The budget includes increased spending of $112.5 million when compared to last year and an additional 483.4 full-time equivalent new staff positions. Martirano’s proposal requests county funding of $748.3 million, a $119.9 million ...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

