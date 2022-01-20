ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo Gets 2015 Regulatory Order Lifted in Win for Scharf

By Hannah Levitt
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Wells Fargo & Co. got another regulatory order lifted, the latest sign...

www.bloomberg.com

Benzinga

Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
MARKETS
American Banker

Wells Fargo freed from six-year-old consent order

Wells Fargo is dealing with one less regulatory headache now that a 2015 enforcement action related to the sale of identity protection products has been lifted. The six-year-old consent order was terminated in early December, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday. The consent order was issued...
BUSINESS
dsnews.com

Wells Fargo Names New Chief Revenue Officer

Announced today that Derek Flowers has been appointed the company’s Chief Risk Officer, effective immediately. Flowers will lead all aspects of Wells Fargo’s Independent Risk Management function, including compliance risk management. He will continue to serve as a member of the company’s Operating Committee. “Derek is a...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

The PR Week: 1.20.2022: Barri Rafferty, Wells Fargo

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Barri Rafferty, EVP, head of communications and brand management, Wells Fargo. Podcast topics:. - Rafferty talks about starting a new role and taking on more responsibility during her largely remote tenure at...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Big Tech will look to avoid regulatory scrutiny with broad portfolios - Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo internet merger expert Bob Peck said Tuesday that the increased regulatory scrutiny on Big Tech will force companies to build diverse product portfolios rather than trying to concentrate in a single area. Speaking to CNBC, the Wells Fargo chairman of global internet investment banking also suggested that regulatory...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Wells Fargo: Off To A Great Start In 2022 And Expected To Go Strong

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) once again beat analyst estimates in their fourth-quarter earnings report with diluted EPS of $1.38 and revenue (net of interest expense) of almost $21 billion against an estimate of $1.13 and about $19 billion, respectively. As a result, the company's stock, which already has risen about 65% during the previous 52 weeks, rose a further 2% upon the earnings report's release.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
stockxpo.com

Wells Fargo’s Quarterly Profit Soars 86%

Wells Fargo WFC 3.68% & Co.’s profit soared 86% in the final three months of 2021. The San Francisco-based bank said Friday that it made $5.75 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $3.09 billion a year earlier. Per-share profit totaled $1.38, above analyst estimates of $1.11. Profits were...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
American Banker

Wells Fargo expects broad loan growth in 2022

Wells Fargo executives are optimistic that loan growth will accelerate in 2022 after the bank recorded a small pickup in borrowing at the end of last year. The $1.9 trillion-asset bank is enjoying momentum across several lending sectors, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said Friday, and it expects loan growth in the low-to-mid single digits this year as consumers and businesses again start to tap the bank for credit.
ECONOMY
nationalmortgagenews.com

Wells Fargo's consumer loans fall 10%

Wells Fargo said it expects a key measure of lending to pick up this year, a sign that clients are starting to take on debt again as government stimulus wanes. The bank said net interest income may rise about 8% this year. The firm also reported net income of $5.8 billion, beating analysts’ expectations and the latest indication that Chief Executive Charlie Scharf’s turnaround is taking hold.
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

Wells Fargo profit rises on asset sales boost

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, propped up by gains from the sale of its corporate trust and asset management businesses. The fourth-largest U.S. lender said profit rose to $5.8 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $3.09 billion, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Miami Herald

Wells Fargo Fourth-Quarter Earnings Blow Past Forecasts

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report on Friday posted fourth-quarter earnings that handily beat analysts’ forecasts amid broader improvement in the economy and net reserves. The San Francisco-based bank reported net income of $5.8 billion, or $1.38 a share, for the fourth quarter of 2021,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: BlackRock, Wells Fargo, Sherwin-Williams

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. BlackRock (BLK) – BlackRock earned an adjusted $10.42 per share for the fourth quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16, although revenue for the asset manager was slightly below forecasts. Assets under management rose above the $10 trillion mark for the first time.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Expenses get analysts' attention in JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi earnings

Most bank stocks drop after JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) start off Q4 earnings seasons with some bumps along the way. In a nutshell: JPMorgan's (JPM -5.2%) expense guidance disappoints, Wells Fargo (WFC +4.1%) boosts its expense saving goal, and Citi (C -2.2%) results reflect its shift away from some international markets.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

What To Expect From Wells Fargo Stock In Q4?

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Friday, January 14, 2022. We expect Wells Fargo to remain slightly behind the consensus estimates of revenues and earnings. While the bank outperformed the street expectations in the Q3 results, its top-line suffered a marginal drop of 2% y-o-y in the quarter. This was because of weak core-banking revenues – consumer and commercial banking divisions, partially offset by growth in wealth & investment management and corporate & investment banking units. The core-banking business was down due to a drop in mortgage banking revenues, coupled with lower net interest income (NII). Notably, the NII is under pressure due to interest rate headwinds and lower outstanding loan balances. We expect the wealth & investment management revenues to maintain the growth trajectory in the fourth quarter, followed by some improvement in the core-banking business driven by loan growth and some recovery in the economy.
STOCKS

