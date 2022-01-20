Wells Fargo Gets 2015 Regulatory Order Lifted in Win for Scharf

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Friday, January 14, 2022. We expect Wells Fargo to remain slightly behind the consensus estimates of revenues and earnings. While the bank outperformed the street expectations in the Q3 results, its top-line suffered a marginal drop of 2% y-o-y in the quarter. This was because of weak core-banking revenues – consumer and commercial banking divisions, partially offset by growth in wealth & investment management and corporate & investment banking units. The core-banking business was down due to a drop in mortgage banking revenues, coupled with lower net interest income (NII). Notably, the NII is under pressure due to interest rate headwinds and lower outstanding loan balances. We expect the wealth & investment management revenues to maintain the growth trajectory in the fourth quarter, followed by some improvement in the core-banking business driven by loan growth and some recovery in the economy.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO