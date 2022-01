Coach Jim Forbes had a huge impact on my life, one that I don't think he even knew about, and I wasn't the only one. This morning on the air I did the story about his death and got a number of messages and emails from former students who told me that he was one of the reasons they loved going to school. Some loved being on his teams. Others told me that being in one of his classes made them better students. I was one of those students.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO