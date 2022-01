The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer on Black Monday, setting into motion wholesale change for the first time since 2006. That era commenced with faces like new Brad Childress, Brad Johnson, and the aforementioned Spielman, and now the Vikings will have at least two new people at general manager and head coach. For the general manager, the race is down to two candidates — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from the Cleveland Browns front office and Ryan Poles with the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO