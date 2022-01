This past weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home celebrated a month of playing in theaters, and to say that this latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment has had a successful big screen run would be an understatement. In addition to being met with swarms of positive reviews, it’s also been making a killing in theaters that would be impressive even if we weren’t still living during a pandemic. Well, No Way Home has crossed yet another commercial milestone, because the latest Tom Holland-led Spider-Man adventure is now the fourth highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office of all time.

