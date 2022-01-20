ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RTC/Keolis Holding Hiring Fair On Friday

By Mr. Syd
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) and it’s fixed route operating partner Keolis North America is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers and to that end is holding a hiring fair on Friday, Jan. 21. The...

