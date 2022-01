In response to consumer expectations, digitization and faster disbursements are becoming the new normal across many industries. Just as digital disbursements are replacing paper checks, manual processes involving paperwork are being replaced by online, self-service tools that speed up the approval process for loans and mortgages. While the actual transfer of money may be instant in the end, if the overall process takes weeks, the final disbursement will not seem instant to the consumer.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO