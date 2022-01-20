A father's second chance

There have been countless films that are made on the premise of fate and destiny. We have seen this portrayed in various forms and formats throughout the years. We typically know how the story pans out, but this does not stop our desire to still see these types of love stories come to life. One of the films that capture fate and destiny perfectly is the 2001 romantic comedy, Serendipity. The film stars John Cusack (High Fidelity) and Kate Beckinsale (Van Helsing), as Jonathan Trager and Sara Thomas, two strangers who have a chance encounter when they pine for the same pair of black cashmere gloves while Christmas shopping in New York City’s famed Bloomingdale’s department store. It was a story of attraction at first sight, and one that would last a decade until the two leads finally cross paths again, as Sara is a strong believer of destiny and allows fate decide if they are meant to be together. Here are five lessons that the film has taught us about second chances:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO