A father's second chance

Russell Bishop was seen as a “cowardly” paedophile who spent most of his adult life in denial over the Babes in the Wood murders.During his 2018 trial, prosecutor Brian Altman QC described him as “an abusive, aggressive, controlling man” who was capable of “extreme sexual violence”.But when called to account for his crimes, the predator hid behind “cowardly” lies and even cast himself as the victim before refusing to carry on.Growing up in Brighton on the south coast, Bishop was the youngest of Sylvia and Roy Bishop’s five sons.Mrs Bishop, described in court as a “domineering” matriarch, was a successful...
