Chrissy Teigen celebrates six months sober, feels "happier and more present than ever"
6 days ago
Chrissy Teigen is six months sober. On Wednesday, the Cravings author marked the milestone accomplishment, sharing photos of herself in an all-black outfit paired with a brown jacket to Instagram. "6 months no alcohol!"...
John, 43 - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with Chrissy - told the Wall Street Journal newspaper: "We've realized that because of work and everything, we're really mostly going to be in Los Angeles. So, we're going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we're doing in LA."
Taking trips! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and more celebrity parents have been showing off their epic 2022 vacations with their children. The EGOT winner decided to “finally do … tourist things in London,” he captioned an Instagram photo with Teigen, daughter Luna and son Miles in December 2021. “I’m always here for work.”
When it comes to skincare, most products take weeks (or even months!) to start revealing results, but there is one category that offers instant gratification: the face mask. From clays and muds to sheets and patches, five to 30 minutes is usually all you’ll need to start seeing the brightening, toning and calming effects. The immediate satisfaction of the quickies means they are perfect for Sunday self-care or prepping for a big night out, so it is no surprise that celebs love themselves a good face mask.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are selling their two penthouses in Nolita for $18 million, the Wall Street Journal first reported. The couple purchased a $9 million unit in 2018 followed by a $7.7 million penthouse in 2020 in the six-story Brewster Carriage House at 374 Broome Street. The A-list duo told the WSJ they wanted to combine the two apartments into one but never did.
Chrissy Teigen is not happy with how long her acne is taking to clear up. The 36-year-old model shared her dissatisfaction about the “three angry little b*******” on her face that won't budge on her Instagram Story on Monday (17.01.22). The mother-of-two - who has Luna, five, and...
In the depths yet another COVID winter, Chrissy Teigen seems to have found what we could all use more of at the moment: more energy and less anxiety. Her secret? Giving up alcohol. On Wednesday, Teigen gave an update on her sobriety journey six months after she decided to stop...
In December of 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared with fans that she had given up alcohol, Per USA Today. The model, television personality, and cookbook author said she was inspired by a book that a friend had given her called, "Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol" by Holly Whitaker. Reading the story, she felt encouraged to make a change in her life by giving sobriety a shot, as she was feeling "embarrassed" about her behavior while under the influence, struggling with sleep, and "tired of day drinking."
Chrissy Teigen took the time to dive a little deeper into her sobriety journey on her Instagram feed to celebrate a milestone. This certainly hasn’t been the easiest time for the model, who found herself dealing with bully accusations along with grieving the loss of her third child, Jack, but she seems to be operating from a place of positivity.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been making real estate moves over the last few years, selling their Beverly Hills home and settling down in the West Hollywood area. Now they are bidding adieu to their New York City penthouse, nestled in the downtown Nolita area. The home is actually two units that occupy the entire sixth floor and one-half of the fifth floor — plenty of room to spread out, which isn’t always the case with Manhattan living.
Similarly to...
