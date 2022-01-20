ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico asks National Guard to sub for teachers amid omicron surge

New Mexico is the first state in the nation to ask National Guard troops to serve as substitute teachers as preschools and K-12 public schools struggle to keep classrooms open amid surging COVID-19 infections.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced the “Supporting Teachers and Families” initiative requesting that the National Guard help address the state’s teaching crisis as substitute and day care teachers. She is also asking state bureaucrats to volunteer to serve.

The state is looking to deploy 500 teachers.

“We’ve determined that we have enough state employees, with the volunteer support with the Guard, to get to that 500 fairly readily, and that’s just looking at key departments like the education department and veterans department,” Lujan Grisham said at a news conference on the steps of a vacant high school in Santa Fe.

Newsom activates National Guard to assist with COVID-19 testing

New Mexico has been struggling for years to recruit and retain educators, leaving teaching routinely to long-term substitutes who do not have full teaching credentials.

Members of the Guard will serve on active duty, drawing their usual pay. State workers who teach in classrooms will get marked as paid leave that doesn’t subtract from individual vacation allotments.

State public education officials say volunteers from the National Guard and state agencies can qualify for substitute teaching with as little as two hours of training and a two-step background check. The state’s public education department said it will work to expedite background checks and waive application fees for substitute teacher training until the end of March.

School districts will decide whether military personnel appear in uniform or casual dress.

Last year, Massachusetts mobilized its National Guard, first to support COVID-19 testing on school campuses, then to drive school buses . On Tuesday, Oklahoma allowed state workers to volunteer as school substitutes while continuing to receive their salaries.

KTLA

L.A., Ventura counties violated law by closing gun stores during pandemic shutdowns, court rules

Two California counties violated the Constitution’s right to keep and bear arms when they shut down gun and ammunition stores in 2020 as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday. Officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties had separately won lower court decisions saying gun stores were not exempt from broader shutdown […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Preteens could get vaccinated without parents’ consent under new California bill

California would allow children age 12 and up to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent under a proposal introduced Friday by a state senator who said youngsters “deserve the right to protect themselves” against infectious disease. Currently in California, minors ages 12 to 17 cannot be vaccinated without permission from their parents or guardians, unless […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Newsom vows state help in cracking down on L.A. rail thefts

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is promising statewide coordination as law enforcement and prosecutors go after thieves who have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes. The governor on Thursday joined a cleanup crew from the state Department of Transportation filling dozens of trash […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Kamala Harris announces $600M in wildfire money in San Bernardino visit

After a difficult first year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris enjoyed a homecoming of sorts Friday, taking a helicopter tour in Southern California mountains to highlight new funding for federal wildfire programs. She was joined by Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Sen. Alex Padilla — both Harris’ friends and fellow Democrats — on a […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

CHLA, 3 other California health providers getting millions in grants to combat staff burnout

As front-line healthcare workers continue to be spread thin by the pandemic and high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations, four California healthcare organizations will receive a combined $8.7 million in federal funding to combat burnout and promote mental health among staffers in an attempt to curb attrition. The Health Resources and Services Administration awarded Children’s Hospital Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
