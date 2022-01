In a world where Kim Kardashian is dating 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and Megan Fox celebrated her recent engagement to Machine Gun Kelly by drinking his blood (according to her Instagram!) The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie’s *rumored* romance doesn’t seem so far-fetched anymore! The 31-year-old “Save Your Tears” singer – real name Abel Tesfaye – and the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress have been linked for quite a while now, and although nothing official has ever been announced, we think his latest song lyrics might just give us all the answers we need!

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO