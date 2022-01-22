Maryland State Police Arrest Baltimore Man On Child Sex Offenses

MSP

Troopers arrested a Baltimore man after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force developed evidence of his involvement in multiple child sex offenses.

The suspect is identified as Christion Allen Williams, 21, of Baltimore, Maryland. Williams is charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape, and sexual solicitation of a minor. He is awaiting an initial appearance at the Howard County Division of Corrections.

The investigation, which began in July 2021, revealed that Williams and an additional suspect unlawfully conspired to sexually exploit a 13-year-old minor child. Troopers uncovered evidence that Williams and his unnamed co-conspirator, who has been arrested, attempted on multiple occasions through various methods to sexually exploit the minor child. The minor child has been identified by law enforcement.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence of Williams. During a search of the residence, investigators seized evidence relating to the child rape conspiracy.