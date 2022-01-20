ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tough Questions on the COVID Pandemic

Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. We asked. You...

www.medscape.com

Slate

Surgeon General on COVID: “Next Few Weeks Will Be Tough”

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned Sunday that COVID-19 infections are set to continue increasing in much of the country and the “next few weeks will be tough.” Speaking as the number of daily COVID-19 cases passed 800,000, Murthy said there was reason to be optimistic cases would decrease in some parts of the country but others are still set to see an increase. “The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace,” Murthy said on CNN’s State of the Union. “The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country. We shouldn’t expect a national peak in the coming days.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthcanal.com

From COVID Pandemic To Possible Endemic

Oxford Languages defines an endemic as “(of a disease or condition) regularly found among particular people or in a certain area.” Infectious disease experts and health officials define it as “COVID.”. This possible change in definition is associated with the popular authoritative opinion that COVID could become...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Rituximab and COVID Shots: Studies Begin to Answer Key Questions

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Rituximab has presented something of a conundrum for patients taking the monoclonal antibody during the COVID-19 pandemic. Used to manage a variety of autoimmune diseases and cancers, rituximab acts against CD20 proteins expressed on the surface...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Is This the End of the Road for COVID-19? How (and When) COVID-19 Would Be Like the Flu

Are we getting closer to the finish line? Is this the much-anticipated light at the end of the tunnel? In other words, will Omicron be the final SARS-CoV-2 variant, and the current wave the last big one we are ever going to experience? This seems to be a prediction that some experts around the globe are favoring lately, but is it wishful thinking or do we have enough data to back it up?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

COVID Is a Disaster. It Could Have Been Worse.

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Welcome to Impact Factor, your weekly dose of commentary on a new medical study. I'm Dr F. Perry Wilson of the Yale School of Medicine. It's a new year, and like many of you, I have been spending time reflecting on the past...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

How Omicron Highlights Fading Hope of Herd Immunity From COVID

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Omicron variant, which is spreading far faster than previous versions of the coronavirus, is not likely to help countries achieve so-called herd immunity against COVID-19, in which enough people become immune to the virus that it can no longer sustain transmission, leading disease experts say. From...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Omicron Survives Longer on Plastic, Skin Than Other COVID Variants

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Japanese researchers say the Omicron variant survives longer on plastic and skin than other COVID-19 variants, one possible explanation for why Omicron has spread so rapidly around the world. In a lab experiment, samples of different...
SKIN CARE
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

The 8 symptoms of Omicron: how to recognize the variant

The arrival of the so-called Omicron variant has definitely changed the scenario from the health point of view, so much so that some countries have decided to loosen the restrictions imposed on their citizens to stem the infection. But what would the symptoms that mostly lead back to Omicron? To...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Alcohol a Direct Cause of Cancer Say Oxford Researchers

Oxford researchers say they have confirmed that alcohol is a direct cause of cancer, emphasising how their findings reinforce the need to lower levels of alcohol consumption in the population for cancer prevention. Worldwide alcohol is responsible for an estimated 3 million deaths each year, with over 400,000 of these...
CANCER

Comments / 0

