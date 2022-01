Cell death occurs for both physiological and pathological reasons. Varying modes of death are either programmed to safely remove healthy cells that are no longer useful or to stimulate an inflammatory response to clear cells that are useful but no longer healthy. To distinguish among the multiple ways a cell can self-destruct, distinct morphological changes, triggers and biochemical hallmarks are monitored. However, crosstalk between certain modes of death can also occur, making it important to examine more than one readout when identifying the types of cell death in your experiments.

