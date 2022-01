If you’ve always dreamt of earning your livelihood by driving cool cars, this is for you! Dodge is now accepting applications to fill the position of Chief Donut Maker. In case you’re wondering what has making donuts got to do with driving cars, then let me tell you it’s not about the round things that you stuff in your mouth but make sliding a car in circles. The selected candidate will get to be the brand ambassador for Dodge. The perks of the job include a free Hellcat to drive, get Dodge-branded clothes, invites to automotive events, and even get a chance to improve their driving skills at the Radford Racing School. It’ll be a one-year gig and the company will pay even pay $150,000. Is this the coolest job in the world or what!

JOBS ・ 14 HOURS AGO