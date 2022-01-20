ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recommendation for Nassau Charter

Going to be in Nassau in June...

Independence of the Seas Live Blog - Day 3 - Nassau

I spent today exploring Nassau, our first port of call. My first port day in Nassau last August was a bit of a mess due to lack of planning and rain, so I felt more prepared today. Prior to my cruise, I purchased a day pass to the Warwick Paradise...
Placida area/Stump Pass

Will be down in area mid-Feb, with one week with boat, and also beach fishing off LGI for week. Went with inshore charter last year, and learned basic sheepshead, inshore fishing, was fun and a good starting point. Im DIY this year, beach fishing Im fine, but inshore running and guning around Im pretty green. Still trying to find the best cast shrimp/hook/weight setup? Hit me with some setups you use and of course pics are worth a million words! I have a few thoughts on areas to fish, but if anybody can give some general thoughts especially Stump pass and south. Shoot me an email or text if needed. email: tis(at)freeway(dot)net text: nine89.three90.two528 or just respond here is great too! Thanks.
Nassau’s COVID-19 positivity rate falls

On Jan. 5, nearly 7,000 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Nassau County, which had a seven-day positivity rate of 26.1 percent, according to the state’s Department of Health. As of Monday, the most up-to-date figures, fewer than 1,200 new cases were confirmed and the county’s seven-day average decreased to 16.9 percent, a trend seen throughout New York, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Arts Alive Nassau pays tribute to Jane Lindberg; advocate for the arts

It is with great sorrow that Nassau County has lost one of its strongest and most passionate advocates for the arts, Dr. Jane Lindberg, President, and Leader of Arts Alive Nassau. Jane leaves us with a greater sense of purpose in how we can help shape the lives of those around us, especially the children of our community. Running a nonprofit program for over 10 years is no easy task. The daily challenges are always present. There is never any certainty that your efforts will pay off. But for Jane, it looked effortless. It was never a question of why we can’t. It was always why not?
Fished today outta government cut on the big boat looking for sails. Got a late start today and after getting 4 dz gogs and blacking out the big well with fat pilchards we headed south towards Fowey. Wind was outta NW at 10-15 at 1030am. Found a decent rip south of the county wrecks and put the spread out. Fished for about an hr and finally got a bite on the left long, popped it outta the clip and pop, everything gone. Not a minute later we get tight on the left mid and a small sail is tail walking away. And………….. that was it til 3 pm. Not another bite, called it a day cuz the wind died. 2 bites, 1 sailfish release. We will try again next week.
Joe Budd spring turkey

I have not hunted there the last 2 or 3 years, but most all of Joe Budd is good hunting. I hunted mostly zones C and D around Mule creek area. Do yourself a favor and come a day early and spend it scouting. Check what openings and fields may have been planted this year (if they still do that)
No schools change mask rules following Nassau executive's order

It's been over a week since Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed an executive order letting schools decide on mask mandates. So far, no schools have changed their policies. Gov. Kathy Hochul implied that she would consider cutting funding from schools that violated state policy. The county executive tells News...
Can Nassau schools get around the mask mandate?

The Nassau County Executive’s latest executive order might not be legal. Connecticut teachers will protest for stronger COVID mandates, getting around Connecticut could soon become a little easier, and New York approves bills to expand access to voting.
Why January is the best month to book travel

January, the first month of the year, also is the first month of “Wave Season” in the travel industry. The so-called Wave Season is typically the first quarter of the year and is aptly named for the new “wave” of clients that travel advisers get during this time period.
Sheepshead on a Kayak 1/20

Been really getting into the sheepshead fishing this year and last. Wanted to expand from my land-based stuff. Been looking at a bridge in south St. Augustine that you could only access with a kayak and my stepdad has one. So I borrowed it yesterday not having a clue of anything with kayak fishing.
Cruise ship with 700 onboard diverted to Bahamas to avoid US arrest warrant

A musician onboard a luxury cruise liner that diverted to the Bahamas to avoid a US arrest warrant over unpaid fuel bills says its 700 crew and passengers were shocked to learn the vessel was fleeing “like a pirate ship”.The Crystal Symphony was due to dock in Florida on Saturday after a two-week Caribbean cruise, but changed course after a US judge granted an arrest warrant for the ship over a $1.2m fuel bill.The 300 passengers onboard Crystal Symphony were left scrambling to rebook onward travel arrangements, while the ship’s 400 crew faced an uncertain future after owners Crystal Cruises...
Restoral of missing Preference points

Ever since I gave back a modern gun permit in early October for a November modern gun hunt I have been waiting to get my modern gun preference points restored. I opened up a case number in October and have followed up several times with the FWC Licensing folks and always get the same answer, " they will be restored before the 2022 Quota applications start in May". At this point I don't believe anything the FWC tells me since the whole website and app downgrade.

