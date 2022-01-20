Recommendation for Nassau Charter

It is with great sorrow that Nassau County has lost one of its strongest and most passionate advocates for the arts, Dr. Jane Lindberg, President, and Leader of Arts Alive Nassau. Jane leaves us with a greater sense of purpose in how we can help shape the lives of those around us, especially the children of our community. Running a nonprofit program for over 10 years is no easy task. The daily challenges are always present. There is never any certainty that your efforts will pay off. But for Jane, it looked effortless. It was never a question of why we can’t. It was always why not?

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO