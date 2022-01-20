Recommendation for Nassau Charter

Will be down in area mid-Feb, with one week with boat, and also beach fishing off LGI for week. Went with inshore charter last year, and learned basic sheepshead, inshore fishing, was fun and a good starting point. Im DIY this year, beach fishing Im fine, but inshore running and guning around Im pretty green. Still trying to find the best cast shrimp/hook/weight setup? Hit me with some setups you use and of course pics are worth a million words! I have a few thoughts on areas to fish, but if anybody can give some general thoughts especially Stump pass and south. Shoot me an email or text if needed. email: tis(at)freeway(dot)net text: nine89.three90.two528 or just respond here is great too! Thanks.
