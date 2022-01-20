Top Life Improvement Resolutions for 2022

Every year, people make resolutions that never really see the light of day. This time, things could be different, especially if you choose a specific area of your lifestyle that could use improvement and focus on doing something about it. People who accomplish their New Year's goals tend to focus on...
If there is one thing that we’ve grown more aware of in the past few years, it’s our mental health. I am in no way an expert in this field, but I do know this:. Never has protecting and boosting our mental well-being been so important. One of...
As more people work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some workers may face a drop in productivity. But a recent study found Apollo Technical found that productivity had not dropped at home relative to office work. In fact, workers who are older, female, and high-earners reported an increase in productivity while working from home.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A therapy involving extremely cold temperatures is gaining popularity across the country. One man says it helped him improve his quality of life. iCRYO offers cold therapy, known as cryotherapy, in a chamber where temperatures can reach as low as -175 degrees Fahrenheit. Atrium Health Sports...
There’s an array of symptoms you’ll experience while living with multiple sclerosis. But fatigue must be one of the most, if not the most, common one. It just comes with the territory. It’s a daily battle. It can be debilitating and exhausting. It’s like the simplest things make you feel tired. And many times, it just comes out of nowhere.
Roughly 80 percent of people will break their New Year’s resolutions by February, usually because they’re way too ambitious – and painful. Probably somewhere in the subconscious we allow ourselves to fail because we realize that vowing to spend a year doing things we hate is inherently unhealthy. Instead, skip the major overhaul and focus on the little things that can help you live healthier all year long. Here are some ideas:
The start of a new year often comes with a list of resolutions. While they are different for everyone, many commonly center on self-improvement whether it be related to health, career or starting a new habit. CASA of Arizona (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is asking Arizonans to consider making a pledge that would significantly impact the life of a child in need. On any given day, there are more than 13,500 children and youth in Arizona living in a foster home, with relatives, in group homes, shelters, or residential treatment centers due to being removed from their parent’s care. CASA volunteers are appointed by judges throughout the state to advocate for the best interests of these children in court and other settings.
KEARNEY, Neb. — A tiny juvenile leopard gecko owes a lot of thanks to veterinarians at Hilltop Pet Clinic. His name is Blitzen and he had a procedure that changed the quality of his life. After a small accident Blitzen’s arm was swelling and he couldn't move his front...
If you’re reading this, I don’t need to tell you the benefits of squatting deeper. But just in case you forgot, they include stimulating more muscle, developing and retaining a greater range of motion, burning more calories, catching more cleans and snatches, and dipping it even lower in the club. So without further ado, 3 ways to get deeper:
Older adults who maintain a steady weight as they age are less likely to experience rapid cognitive decline, regardless of how much they weigh to start, new research suggests. "There's something about maintaining weight and BMI that seems to reflect some health resilience," said study author Michal Schnaider Beeri, a professor of psychiatry at Icahn Mount Sinai in New York City. (BMI is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.)
How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
It should come as no surprise that as far as the generations go, millennials watch more TV on their devices than on an actual television set. This is the age group (that being 18 to 34) that was born into the age of smartphones, tablets, and the like. They haven’t known life without them. One has to wonder, however, if all that squinting at small screens is healthy for the eyes, let alone enjoyable to watch. If only they (or any generation, for that matter) could stream what’s on their phone to a larger screen without losing the portability. Thanks to the UPERFECT Monitor, they can.
It speaks to the scale of the challenge that, in the month that I set out to have more fun, my Christmas and new year plans are derailed by Covid; I am relieved of half my savings by a phone scammer; and a man I’m meeting for a first date suggests that maybe I am depressed.
Quality of life changes around campus continue to be completed, from lighting around campus being improved to the repair of concrete in areas around Lee Wicker and Carroll Hall. However, major projects, like the remediation and renovation of Byrnes auditorium, plumbing, ventilation and door locks in Richardson and moisture and leaks in residence halls continue only in the design and preparation phases.
What image comes to mind when you think of a person in their 20s?
Do you imagine an adult stressed out by the weight of many new responsibilities in family and work roles?
Or do you envision someone who is bursting with hope and undeveloped potential, still more of a kid than an adult, struggling to define a life and making little or no money but managing to find occasional joy nevertheless? Perhaps your soundtrack here is Taylor Swift’s radiant “22”: “We’re happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time. It’s miserable and magical.”
How about when you think of...
A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When older people cut back on physical activity, their risk of type 2 diabetes rises. But walking regularly can help, a new study suggests.
The more steps you take -- and the more intensely you walk -- the lower your odds for type 2 diabetes, researchers found.
To assess the link between walking and diabetes risk, they enrolled more than 4,800 women, 65...
Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
The arrival of the so-called Omicron variant has definitely changed the scenario from the health point of view, so much so that some countries have decided to loosen the restrictions imposed on their citizens to stem the infection. But what would the symptoms that mostly lead back to Omicron? To...
TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Support from family and friends, along with exercise and sufficient sleep, have helped protect teens' mental health during the pandemic, new research shows.
The study also found that teen girls have been more likely than boys to suffer mental distress during the pandemic.
For the study, researchers analyzed data gathered from more than 3,000 participants, aged 11 to 14, in the Adolescent Brain...
