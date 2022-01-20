No Bozeman Picnic is Complete without These Essentials

People flock to Great Falls, Montana for a number of reasons: the opportunities to photograph nature, connecting with Lewis and Clark history at the most extensive interpretive center in the U.S., attending the world-class auction to benefit The C.M. Russell Museum, and enjoying the diverse landscapes through any means of outdoor recreation. You may fall in love with the sunset over The Great Falls, the waterfowl at Gibson pond, or the view of Downtown from Elevation 3330’s suspendlet, but the most loved view in Great Falls, Montana is the Giant Springs at Giant Springs State Park. No matter the season, images of Giant Springs shared on our Instagram consistently have the highest reach, engagement, likes, comments, and shares. Pretty much any way you can show you like an image, people do just that when they see a picture of Montana’s Most Visited State Park.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO