Although dozens of apps are out there that promise to handle COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination cards, most people don’t need to bother, as Apple likely already has you covered. As long as you’re running iOS 15.1 or later and your local public health authority is using standard QR codes, you can add your proof-of-vaccination directly to Apple’s Health app and your Apple Wallet with nothing more than your iPhone’s camera. Here’s how.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO