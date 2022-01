While last night was a better effort from the Blackhawks than on Friday night, it still wasn’t what you would hope to see from a team trying to climb their way into the Stanley Cup Playoff chase. After blowing leads of 2-0 and 3-2, Chicago fell in overtime to the Wild. They take one of four points in their back-to-back set of games against Minnesota, a team that is definitely going to be playing in the postseason. We are at the mid-way point of the year, somehow just the mid-way point, but it’s clear with 57 days until the NHL Trade Deadline, this Blackhawks team needs a refresh. A refresh in the front office, a refresh in coaching, a refresh on the roster. Nearly everyone should be up for the highest bidder.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO