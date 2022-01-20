ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puppy Teaches A Scared Work Horse How To Play | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Gwinnett Daily Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescued workhorse didn't trust anyone until a puppy decided to teach her how to play 💚. Keep up with Champagne and other horses at Starry Skies Equine...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Henry County Daily Herald

Abandoned Work Horse Has The Happiest Reaction To Getting His Hooves Trimmed | The Dodo Heroes

Abandoned workhorse gets his hooves trimmed and he's thrilled to run again — a year later, his mom's rescued 80 more horses!. Special Shoutout to Colby’s Crew Rescue! You can follow them on Instagram https://bit.ly/colbyscrewIG and TikTok. https://bit.ly/colbyscrewTT!. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
ANIMALS
Clayton News Daily

Guy Rescues Abandoned Mama Dog And Her Puppies | The Dodo

Guy pulls over to rescue a dog who was abandoned on the side of the road — and keeps on finding more puppies!. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more animals by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac. You can also follow them on Facebook: https://thedo.do/dogrescuemladenovac. Introducing Dodo...
ANIMALS
news-shield.com

Mama Pittie Was Hiding Her Puppies In A Burrow | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Mama pittie was hiding so many adorable puppies in a burrow — watch her trust her foster mom with all of them so she can play for the first time!. Keep up with Crown Candy and other dogs of Stray Rescue of St. Louis on Instagram: https://thedo.do/strayrescuestlIG , Twitter: https://thedo.do/StrayRescueTW and Youtube: https://thedo.do/StrayrescueYT.
PETS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Big Dog Didn’t Like Puppies…Until Now | The Dodo

Keep up with Bu and Dizzy on Instagram: http://thedo.do/monakirsch. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
ANIMALS
Hood County News

DEAR FRANKIE: Scared, lonely COVID puppy

I was adopted during COVID when I was two months old. For the first six months of my life, my human siblings and parents were always at home. It never crossed my mind that we wouldn't always be together. The first clue I got that things were going to change...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bestfriends.org

Blind puppy learns how to navigate his world

Willie may not be able to see, but with help from his foster family he can tackle any obstacle (except maybe going downstairs) The world is a big, strange place for any puppy. There is so much to investigate: interesting new smells to sniff, tastes to try and strange sounds to take in. And though being born blind makes Willie's world a tad more mysterious, it's never diminished his wonder and excitement at discovering every little bit of it. He's just needed his foster family to help guide him.
PETS
petguide.com

How to Give Your Puppy a Bath

Bath time doesn’t have to be messy or stressful- if you start off on the right foot, baths will become a way to strengthen your bond with your pet while you’re getting them squeaky clean. Everyone loves puppies- fun, goofy, and endlessly cute, these little blobs of joy...
PETS
