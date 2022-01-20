Puppy Teaches A Scared Work Horse How To Play | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Willie may not be able to see, but with help from his foster family he can tackle any obstacle (except maybe going downstairs) The world is a big, strange place for any puppy. There is so much to investigate: interesting new smells to sniff, tastes to try and strange sounds to take in. And though being born blind makes Willie's world a tad more mysterious, it's never diminished his wonder and excitement at discovering every little bit of it. He's just needed his foster family to help guide him.

