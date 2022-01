, and so to try and parse it in certain terms is like recounting a dream to somebody who wasn’t in on it. That’s high praise for a horror-adjacent movie that weds some of the genre’s most elemental tropes to a weird and poignant parable of a loveless witch who seeks to punish the world because of her own disappointments in love and motherhood. Australian-Macedonian filmmaker Stolevski’s uncategorizable and emotionally gutting debut shares some DNA with his contemporaries, but it is an entirely different, more intractable beast — a coming-of-age nightmare that employs an almost Faulknerian cadence in how it moves...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO