Public Health

Ontario to start reopening businesses, boost gathering sizes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — Ontario will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month, starting with increasing social gathering limits and allowing certain businesses to reopen with caps on capacity. On Jan. 31, restaurant dining rooms, gyms, cinemas, museums and zoos – which have been closed since early...

