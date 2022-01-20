Biden warns Putin on any aggression toward Ukraine

Russian-born Igor Fruman, a Florida businessman who helped former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani search for dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine ahead of the 2020 election has been sentenced to a year in prison for an unrelated campaign finance charge . Fruman will also have to pay a $10,000 fine. He was ordered to report to prison on 14 March. In September he pleaded guilty to a single charge of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national. In his plea, he admitted to soliciting a million dollars from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev. The money was intended to...

