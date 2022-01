It’s been almost 11 years since a Merrimack team has been as hot as this current rendition of the Warriors. The Warriors swept Mass.-Lowell this weekend, coming from behind twice for the two wins. Merrimack has won five games in a row, including four straight against teams ranked in the top 20 of the Pairwise. Two weeks ago, Merrimack was ranked No. 29. Tuesday night, when the Warriors face Connecticut at the XL Center in Hartford, they'll be ranked No. 14.

MERRIMACK, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO