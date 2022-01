Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced The Metal Tour of the Year 2022, which, you’re likely aware/can deduce, is a follow up to The Metal Tour of the Year 2021. Like that initial trek, these new dates will feature support from Trivium. Additional support comes from In Flames, who were supposed to be part of the ’21 tour when it was first announced pre-pandemic (and would have been on the ’21 tour). They were eventually replaced by Hatebreed, who aren’t involved in this version of the package.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO